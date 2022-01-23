Josh Gad Wants Disney to Add Another Country to the EPCOT World Showcase

Disney fans can’t stop talking about Encanto (2021).

The popular movie just saw its catchy tune “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” surpass Frozen’s 2015 hit “Let It Go” on the charts and even other Disney stars are taking notice.

Josh Gad, who is known for his role as Olaf in Frozen, recently revealed that he had watched the movie numerous times with his children and that they’ve decided they want Walt Disney World Resort to add Colombia to the World Showcase and give fans an Encanto attraction in EPCOT.

Gad took to Twitter recently and wrote:

As we watch for the thousandth time, my kids and I decided we want a Colombia attraction at #Epcot with a full #Encanto ride through attraction. @Lin_Manuel@thejaredbush@ByronPHowardand@DisneyParks please make this happen. Sincerely, the Gads.

Disney‘s official description for the plot of Encanto is described as:

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Encanto” tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal—every child except one, Mirabel (voice of Stephanie Beatriz). But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family’s last hope. Releasing on Nov. 24, 2021, the film features all-new songs by Emmy®, GRAMMY® and Tony Award® winner Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton,” “Moana”) and is directed by Byron Howard (“Zootopia,” “Tangled”) and Jared Bush (co-director “Zootopia”), co-directed by Charise Castro Smith (writer “The Death of Eva Sofia Valdez”), and produced by Clark Spencer and Yvett Merino; Bush and Castro Smith are screenwriters on the film.

There have been rumors for years about Disney adding another country to the world showcase and with Encanto’s popularity, it certainly seems possible the movie could spurn an addition to EPCOT.

Gad recently shared a post of his family at Walt Disney World Resort. He met with Disney princesses, took in many of the popular attractions, and even mimicked Olaf. The Frozen and Beauty and the Beast actor shared photos from that included him riding the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover, eating at Be Our Guest, and an obligatory family photo in front of Cinderella Castle.

Gad’s latest project with Disney is Olaf Presents and the animated short series is currently streaming on Disney+.

In “Olaf Presents,” Olaf steps into the spotlight and goes from snowman to showman as he takes on the roles of producer, actor, costumer and set builder for his unique “retelling” of five favorite Disney animated tales in “Olaf Presents,” a series of new animated shorts from Walt Disney Animation Studios. The charismatic and versatile Olaf demonstrates his theatrical flair, taking on such iconic roles as a mermaid, a genie, a lion king (and most of the parts in between), as he entertains Arendelle with his delightful abbreviated versions of these beloved tales.

Gad is currently working on the upcoming Beauty and the Beast prequel series, titled The Little Town, will be a live-action series coming soon to Disney+. And, because it is a live-action prequel, it will follow the story-line of the 2017 live-action Beauty and the Beast remake of Disney’s animated classic.

The 2017 film starred Emma Watson as Belle, Dan Stevens as Beast, Luke Evans as Gaston, Josh Gad as LeFou and Ewan McGregor as Lumiere, but this prequel won’t focus on most of this cast. In fact, it will only focus on Gaston and his backstory. It has been confirmed that Josh Gad and Luke Evans will both be reprising their roles as LeFou and Gaston in the upcoming prequel. Alan Menken, the composer of the original movie, is also set to return to provide the music for the series.

Do you want an Encanto ride at Disney World? Let us know in the comments below.

