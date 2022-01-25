Disney Announces New Castle Show With 33 Characters For Anniversary Celebrations

Disneyland Paris is gearing up for the 30th anniversary celebrations and today, the theme park announced all of the festivities that Guests can expect to see, and there sure are a lot of them!

At first, we were stunned at all of the refurbishments and Park additions that we have seen underway for months at Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park. Now, Disneyland Paris has come with many more surprises! Just yesterday, we learned about the new partnership between RhinoSheild and Disney through the Tower of Terror announcement, but the lineup of news today has been far more exciting for Park fans.

As Guests get ready to “dream bigger, laugh louder and smile wider than ever before” as they immerse themselves into a spectacular and “one-of-a-kind 30th anniversary wonderland,” they will find themselves surrounded by character topiaries. Central Plaza will be transformed into the Gardens of Wonder. According to Disney, Gardens of Wonder will include nine different themed gardens with 30 unique Disney Character sculptures. We will also see a new drone show, Disney D-Light, coming to Disneyland Paris. Avengers Campus is also set to have a new look when it debuts this summer.

Now, there is also big news regarding character costumes and a massive new daytime show. As noted, Disneyland Paris will introduce Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and others from the gang in a new shiny suit!

Shiny new costumes

Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Daisy can’t wait to celebrate our anniversary with you… and to show you their dazzling new outfits!

From the website’s portrayal, it seems that these costumes will be a nice nod to the anniversary celebrations being held at Walt Disney World Resort at the same time. You can take a look at the costumes in the video below in Disneyland Paris EN’s (@DisneyParis_EN) Tweet!

Brilliance and elegance… Mickey and his friends are ready to parade in front of you with their new festive costumes! ✨https://t.co/XRvFKYsLIC — Disneyland Paris EN (@DisneyParis_EN) January 25, 2022

On top of that, there will be a new daytime show called Dream… and Shine Brighter!

David Duffy, Vice-President Entertainment at Disneyland Paris, and Anne-Gaëlle Tual, Costume Designer, unveil the new show “Dream… and Shine Brighter!”

David Duffy, Vice-President Entertainment at Disneyland Paris, and Anne-Gaëlle Tual, Costume Designer, unveil the new show "Dream… and Shine Brighter!" 🌟 #DisneylandParis30 https://t.co/ABAL03eoON — Disneyland Paris EN (@DisneyParis_EN) January 25, 2022

The show will take place in front of the newly refurbished Sleeping Beauty Castle! You will see Mickey come down Main Street with his pals, and once the show arrives to the hub, the party will begin as 33 characters and performers flood the stage. Alice in Wonderland and Peter Pan are two characters aside from Mickey and his gang to appear. The show will also debut all new music for the 30th anniversary. It is meant to encompass optimism and hope, it is titled “Un monde qui s’illumine” and can be heard at the end of the video in the Tweet posted above.

At Disneyland Paris, lots of changes are coming to Walt Disney Studios and their Disneyland Park, with the 30th anniversary just months away. Walt Disney Studios is adding a massive addition that will include Star Wars, Marvel, and Frozen, as well as their very own Avengers Campus, which will be the first section to open in the Park.

We have recently seen Disney’s Sequoia Lodge reopen while the Disneyland Paris Resort continues to undergo a refurbishment. On top of that, we have seen price increases for pins and stunning snowfalls! The Disneyland Paris app has also changed; read more on that here. Disney Stars on Parade is also back at Disneyland Park now that the holidays are over! Guests looking to skip the line can also purchase Premier Access which is a pay-per-ride system that allows Guests to skip the standby line.

