Disney To Extend Park Closure AGAIN Due to COVID-19 Spread

Once again, Hong Kong Disneyland will have to extend its current closure due to the ongoing COVID-19 spread. Originally, the goal was only to close for two weeks; however, the closure was extended through February 3.

Now, this closure will be extended again as the Hong Kong Government put out new recommendations and rules.

On January 5, we reported that Hong Kong Disneyland would be closing for two weeks beginning on January 7 to try and stop the current COVID-19 spread in the area. The closure was only meant to last for 14 days, but the Park had extended that closure for another two weeks — just one week after the initial closure.

Now, as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the city, and as Hong Kong’s government tightened COVID-19 health and safety restrictions again, the Park will have to close for even longer.

As HKDL Fantasy reports, the Hong Kong Government has now extended the social-distancing rules, forcing Hong Kong Disneyland to close for an additional two weeks, through February 17. They Tweeted:

As the Hong Kong Government has extended social-distancing rules again, HKDL will be forced to close for two more weeks until 17 February 2022.

⚠️⚠️ As the Hong Kong Government has extended social-distancing rules again, HKDL will be forced to close for two more weeks until 17 February 2022.#hongkongdisneyland #hkdisneyland #hkdl #disneyparks #香港ディズニーランド #ディズニー pic.twitter.com/F2GTtga8ye — HKDL Fantasy (@hkdlfantasy) January 27, 2022

At this time, the Hong Kong Disneyland website still notes the closure will last until February 3, but we expect the website to be updated very soon to reflect this new information.

We also want to note that Tokyo Disney Resort – which is made up of Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea — remain open, as well as the other Disney Parks around the world including Shanghai Disneyland Resort, Disneyland Paris Resort, and Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort. Inside the Magic will continue to update you as we get information regarding the Disney Parks and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Are you upset to see Hong Kong Disneyland extend its closure again? Do you think Walt Disney World or Disneyland will close? Let us know in the comments below.