Disney Unexpectedly Extends Park Closure, Opening Date Seems Indefinite

It seems Hong Kong Disneyland’s fate continues to remain uncertain at this time, as the closure due to the ongoing COVID-19 spread continues to extend past the original goal of two weeks.

On January 5, we announced that Hong Kong Disneyland would be closing for two weeks starting on January 7 to try and halt the pandemic spread in the area. The closure was only meant to last for 14 days, but now we can see that the Park has extended that closure for another two weeks after only one week of closure.

The Hong Kong Disneyland website notes:

As noted above, Hong Kong Disneyland is now set to reopen on February 3, 2022. That being said, considering how quickly two weeks became four, it seems that Guests should not look at February 3 as a guaranteed date for reopening as things are very volatile at the moment. On the original announcement, the opening date was set for two weeks and that quickly changed.

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort is home to Hong Kong Disneyland Park and is located near Penney’s Bay, Lantau Island, Hong Kong. It was also just announced that Hong Kong will suspend for a month transit flights from around 150 countries and territories considered high risk because of the coronavirus, deepening the global financial hub’s isolation.

Hong Kong Disneyland is an incredibly popular Park that brings in millions of Guests each year. After opening in 2005, Guests quickly came to love the theme park as much as Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort! Much like its American counterparts, Hong Kong Disneyland has a ton of Disney Hotels to visit!

With fireworks (Cherish the Memories) returning to the Castle of Magical Dreams in Fantasyland next year and international travel reopening, there will surely be a lot more tourism in 2022 to Hong Kong Disneyland! Plus, who would not want to check out Arendelle: World of Frozen, a new land with amazing attractions that are currently under construction.

At this point in time, Tokyo Disney Resort – comprised of Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea remain open, as well as Shanghai Disneyland Resort, Disneyland Paris Resort, and Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort.