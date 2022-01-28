Universal Absolutely Slams Disney’s Galactic Starcruiser

The rivalry between Universal Orlando Resort and Walt Disney World Resort runs deep.

The two Resorts, located just nine miles away from one another, have developed healthy competition over the years and we see that play out on social media quite often, especially with Universal Orlando Resort.

One of the major attractions coming to Walt Disney World Resort in just a matter of weeks is the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, Disney’s newest luxury hotel. While the Galactic Starcruiser had many fans excited when it was first announced, the Resort has received much backlash over the past few months for many reasons, including the lackluster appearance of the “luxury” Corellian starliner’s staterooms to the $6,000+ cost for a two-night trip.

Now, with the first voyage on the Halcyon luxury starship “blasting off” on March 1, 2022, Disney has ramped up its marketing efforts for the Star Wars-themed hotel.

However, Disney is under fire again as word has spread around social media that Guests will be shuttled in a box truck from the hotel to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disney’s Hollywood Studios, which many have pointed out is not exactly the picture of luxury.

Of course, Universal Orlando couldn’t resist but take a jab, posting a photo of a box truck on Twitter and saying:

Get in, folks. We’re goin’ to Universal!

Get in, folks. We're goin' to Universal! pic.twitter.com/utMgB6rUEX — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) January 28, 2022

While much about the hotel has yet to be officially revealed, we do know that the legendary Chewbacca, plus sequel trilogy characters Rey and Kylo Ren will be on board and Guests will take a port excursion to Batuu’s Black Spire Outpost. While many Guests have chosen to cancel their stays, the ones who keep their reservations will simply have to wait and see what else awaits them onboard in Spring 2022.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is located in Disney’s Hollywood Studios and features two major attractions in Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run. While in Galaxy’s Edge, you can also many other unique experiences such as custom merchandise at Droid Depot and hand-built lightsabers at Savi’s Workshop, Black Spire Outpost Shops, enjoy beverages and food at Oga’s Cantina and Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo, and much more.

What do you think about the Galactic Starcruiser? Let us know in the comments below.

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!