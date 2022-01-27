“Arctic Blast” Headed to Disney World, Below Freezing Temperatures On Route

Over the past few days, we have seen some chills hit Walt Disney World. Although Orlando is not an area that most expect to have to bundle up, there are certain times during the year that things may get a little colder than normal. Now, it looks like Disney Guests will need to bundle up this weekend as reports of a massive cold front are coming in.

Click Orlando has reported that Florida will be experiencing an “arctic blast” this weekend. It will be the coldest air that Central Florida has experienced over the past four years, so wearing a hat and mitts to Magic Kingdom is highly recommended. It seems that a snowstorm hitting New England will leave lasting effects on Florida this weekend. The publication notes:

As that storm ramps up in the Northeast, its trailing cold front will send frigid temperatures down the Florida Peninsula. High temperatures Saturday will occur at midnight before falling into the 40s and 50s for the afternoon. Most of Central Florida will then wake up in 20s and lower 30s Sunday morning. A few outlying areas north of Orlando could bottom out in the teens. Temperatures in the 30s will be possible as far south as Miami. Related: Disney’s Splash Mountain Left Vacant as Massive Snowfall Hits Related: Guests Take Cover as First Snowfall Stuns Disney Park

Considering South Florida is expecting to hit below freezing temperatures, Orlando will definitely be hitting those low numbers. If you are already on vacation at Walt Disney World and do not have the proper clothes for the weather, do not fret! Disney Springs has tons of options for you to look at in terms of warm clothes at a variety of price points.

On chilly days, the theme parks also often have plenty of sweaters and warm clothes for sale. We have seen Disney roll out racks of clothes into the Emporium at Magic Kingdom on cold nights so that Guests have more options to purchase something to keep them warm.

It will be interesting to see how this cold front affects Universal Orlando Resort as well. Universal has had to halt operations for certain attractions like The Incredible Hulk when temperatures have dipped too low, so this could be something Guests may expect to see this upcoming weekend.

Would you still come to Disney World in below-freezing weather?

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!

At Magic Kingdom there is so much to see and do! Cinderella Castle is decked out for the 50th anniversary and soon Festival of Fantasy and Mickey’s Royal Friendship Faire will return. You can ride the three big mountains: Space Mountain, Splash Mountain, and Big Thunder Mountain, or calm things down on Peter Pan’s Flight. Rope drop the Park to get on Seven Dwarfs Mine Train and then enjoy a mid-day snack with some Dole Whip. Be sure to meet Mickey Mouse and enjoy the firework show, Disney Enchantment!