Orlando Becomes Bitter Cold as a Frost Advisory Is In Place

Recently, we have reported on massive snowfalls hitting Disneyland Paris and Tokyo Disney. And even though Walt Disney World and Disneyland will more than likely never see a beautiful snow blanket fall on the Parks, there has been a frost advisory issued for Orlando, Florida.

Orlando is typically known for its warm sun and hot summers; however, it looks like Queen Elsa has paid a visit to Central Florida as a frost advisory is in effect.

The frost advisory covers Orange County, Osceola County and Okeechobee County, including “pockets of freezing temperatures possible in normally colder interior sheltered locations, especially northwest Orange County and in rural Osceola County,” the NWS said.

NWS Melbourne Tweeted:

Jan 24| The only delay to the morning commute should be to get the frost off the car! Expect lots of sun with highs rebounding into the 60s. Another system approaching on Tuesday will spread clouds and rain into the area late in the day. pic.twitter.com/FOLSrF5zuI — NWS Melbourne (@NWSMelbourne) January 24, 2022

This afternoon looks like it will warm up a bit as the high for Lake Buena Vista, which is where Walt Disney World is located, is 64 degrees. Tomorrow looks like it will be even colder as The Weather Channel is forecasting a high of 56 degrees with an 80% chance of rain.

If you are visiting the Orlando area and are planning to check out the theme parks at Walt Disney World or Universal Orlando, be sure to bundle up!

Are you visiting Central Florida this week? Do you enjoy the colder weather or would you prefer the Florida sunshine? Let us know in the comments below.

