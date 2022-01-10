Upcoming Interactive ‘Moana’ Attraction Moves Closer to Completion

In 2019, Disney announced that an all-new attraction themed after the story of Moana (2016) would be arriving at EPCOT, and ever since, Inside the Magic has been reporting on the construction progress.

As Imagineers continue working on the upcoming attraction, we can see it is really beginning to come to life!

For starters, in case you are not aware, the new attraction will be called Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana and, according to Disney officials, will be the “first-ever experience inspired by the Walt Disney Animation Studios’ hit film [and] will let Guests interact with magical, living water in a beautiful and inspiring setting.”

Now, thanks to bioreconstruct, we can see construction progressing on the site for the attraction , including pipes being installed for the water circulation! Per bioreconstruct:

Aerial look at site of Moana Journey of Water. Among the details to spot are pipes being buried for water circulation. Curved concrete is ceiling of a service basement that was under former Innoventions West.

Fans of Disney’s animated film of Moana cannot wait until the day Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana opens at EPCOT, and neither can we!

Unfortunately, at this time we do not have an opening date for the attraction. Inside the Magic will continue to update you as we get information regarding Journey of Water.

More on Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana

Please keep in mind that the upcoming Moana-inspired attraction is just that — An attraction, not a ride. Think of it more as an experience. Disney describes the attraction as it “will let Guests interact with magical, living water in a beautiful and inspiring setting.”

Disney officially describes the Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana as:

In World Nature, The reinvention of Epcot will include Journey of Water, Inspired by “Moana.” This first-ever experience inspired by the Walt Disney Animation Studios’ hit film will let guests interact with magical, living water in a beautiful and inspiring setting.

More on Moana

The upcoming attraction is based off of the hit Disney animated film, Moana (2016), which is described by Disney as:

Three thousand years ago, the greatest sailors in the world voyaged across the vast Pacific, discovering the many islands of Oceania. But then, for a millennium, their voyages stopped, and no one knows why… Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Moana is about an adventurous teenager who, with help from demigod Maui (voiced by Dwayne Johnson) sails out on a daring mission to prove herself a master wayfinder and save her people.

