Pre-Pandemic Levels Return as Disney Park Opens to Massive Crowds

Walt Disney World is home to four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom — two water parks — Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon — and a shopping and dining district — Disney Springs. And with all of these offerings comes massive crowds.

When the Orlando Resort reopened in summer 2020 after closing temporarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the theme parks had put in a lower capacity level restriction in order to keep the Guests and Cast Members safe. But as we continue to move forward with the ongoing pandemic, Disney World has raised its capacity levels and that is clear when looking at the current crowd levels.

When visiting Disney’s Hollywood Studios this morning, Guest Damen A. was at the gates when the Park opened, along with thousands of others.

As you can see in the image below, Guests were eager to enter Disney’s Hollywood Studios in attempt to ride fan-favorites such as Rise of the Resistance, Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway, Tower of Terror, and more.

This isn’t too surprising as we have been reporting on available Park Pass availability lately, which is slim to none.

In case you aren’t familiar, when Disney World reopened to Guests in July 2020, the Orlando Resort implemented a new reservation system that requires those who wish to visit a Walt Disney World theme park — Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, EPCOT, or Disney’s Animal Kingdom — to have both a valid ticket and a reservation for the park they wish to visit on that day. This reservation system is called the Disney Park Pass system.

In 2020, Chairman of Parks, Experiences and Products Josh D’Amaro indicated that the newly implemented Park Pass system is a “new normal” that isn’t going away anytime soon, if ever, so Guests should get accustomed to utilizing the Disney Park Pass system if they are planning a trip to Walt Disney World.

As we approach the spring and summer time, we expect to see the Park Pass availability continue to sell out so if you are planning on visiting Walt Disney World and its four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom — be sure to secure your Park Passes as soon as possible.

Do you have plans to visit Walt Disney World soon? How do you feel about the current crowd levels? Let us know in the comments below.

