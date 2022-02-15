Disney World Reaches Capacity, Nearly All Reservations Gone on Multiple Dates

If you’re planning a trip to Walt Disney World Resort next week and haven’t booked your Disney Park reservations, you might be making some major changes to your plans.

Walt Disney World previously extended hours at three of the Disney Parks— Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and EPCOT– in anticipation of heavy crowds the week of President’s Day.

Now, as we approach the week along with Walt Disney World Resort’s 50th Anniversary Celebration, we are starting to see multiple Disney Parks sell out.

According to the Disney Park Reservation System, some Parks are sold out every day from Friday, February 18 through Thursday, February 24.

At this time, here are the Disney Parks that are unavailable (meaning they have reached capacity for Ticketed Guests and Resort Guests) on these specific dates:

February 18: Magic Kingdom

February 19: Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom

February 20: Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom

February 21: Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios

February 22: Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios

February 23: Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios

February 24: Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Disney Annual Passholders still have availability for Park Reservations during these dates, though President’s Day is blocked out and Friday, February 18 and Saturday, February 19 only have some Disney Parks available.

On February 18, only Magic Kingdom has reservations left. On February 21 and February 22, only EPCOT has reservations remaining.

Magic Kingdom was originally slated to close at 8:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. during this week, but will now be closing at 10 p.m. The Park will open at 9 a.m. each morning. With the operating hours increasing, Extended Evening Hours for select Disney Resort Guests will now be from 10:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. on Monday, February 21.

Over at EPCOT, the Park will be open at 9:00 a.m. on February 20 and February 21, an hour earlier than had originally been scheduled. EPCOT will open at 10:00 a.m. the other days during this week and will close at 9:00 p.m. every night. Extended Evening Hours for select Disney Resort Guests are still slated for 9:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 23.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom will be extending its hours in the morning and evening. The Park will now open at 8:00 a.m. every morning and will close at 8:00 p.m. every night, originally it was slated to open at 9:00 a.m. and close at 7:00 p.m.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios will maintain its hours of 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. every night during the week.

Guests will still be able to Park Hop, however, after 2:00 p.m. as long as capacity has not been reached.

