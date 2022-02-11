Multiple Disney Parks Are Selling Out Later This Month

If you’re planning a trip to Walt Disney World Resort later this month, you might want to make sure to book your Disney Park reservations if you haven’t done so already.

We previously reported that Walt Disney World had extended hours at three of the theme parks— Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and EPCOT– in anticipation of heavy crowds the week of President’s Day.

Now, we can confirm that several Disney Parks have already sold out and there is anticipation that more could sell out as we approach the week.

According to the Disney Park Pass Reservation System, three days in February already have Parks that are sold out.

On February 20, Disney’s Animal Kingdom is unavailable.

On February 21, Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Animal Kingdom are unavailable.

On February 22, Magic Kingdom at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

At this point, EPCOT has not sold out any day.

Magic Kingdom was originally slated to close at 8:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. during this week, but will now be closing at 10 p.m. The Park will open at 9 a.m. each morning. With the operating hours increasing, Extended Evening Hours for select Disney Resort Guests will now be from 10:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. on Monday, February 21.

Over at EPCOT, the Park will be open at 9:00 a.m. on February 20 and February 21, an hour earlier than had originally been scheduled. EPCOT will open at 10:00 a.m. the other days during this week and will close at 9:00 p.m. every night. Extended Evening Hours for select Disney Resort Guests are still slated for 9:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 23.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom will be extending its hours in the morning and evening. The Park will now open at 8:00 a.m. every morning and will close at 8:00 p.m. every night, originally it was slated to open at 9:00 a.m. and close at 7:00 p.m.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios will maintain its hours of 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. every night during the week.

