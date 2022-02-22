Magic Kingdom to Mysteriously Close Several Hours Early In Near Future

in Walt Disney World

Posted on by Kelly Coffey Leave a comment
magic kingdom crowds on september 22, 2021

Credit: ITM

Magic Kingdom — one of the four theme parks at Walt Disney World — is filled with one-of-a-kind attractions, unique entertainment, and of course, the new nightly fireworks show, Disney Enchantment.

But if you were planning on visiting Magic Kingdom to experience everything the theme park has to offer, you should know that the Park will close several hours early in the near future, which could impact your plans.

magic-kingdom-fireworks
Credit: Disney

Related: Magic Kingdom To Close Several Hours Early

According to the My Disney Experience app, the Park hours calendar shows Magic Kingdom will close at 4:30 p.m. on May 3. It is being reported that this is due to the postponed Cast Member celebrations. Because of the early closing, Disney will not be running the new nighttime spectacular, Disney Enchantment, for Park Guests.

If you are traveling to Walt Disney World in the near future, make sure you plan accordingly and always check the My Disney Experience app for the most up-to-date information, including Park hours.

Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom
Credit: Disney

Magic Kingdom, one of the four theme parks at Walt Disney World, is home to many attractions and experiences including Pirates of the Caribbean, Haunted Mansion, “it’s a small world”, Splash Mountain, Space Mountain, and more!

While visiting Walt Disney World, also make sure to check out the other three theme parks — EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom to see everything the Parks have to offer.

Do you have plans to visit Walt Disney World in May? Does this change in Park hours affect your plans? Let us know in the comments below.

If you want to visit Walt Disney World on your next vacation, let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation. You won’t want to miss everything the Parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district has to offer!

Kelly Coffey

This out-of-state Annual Passholder visits the parks as often as she can. While at the Most Magical Place on Earth, she can typically be found people watching on the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover, relaxing at Baseline Tap House, snacking on Mickey-shaped foods, or hanging out with her foolish mortals at the Haunted Mansion.

Be the first to comment!