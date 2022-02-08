Magic Kingdom To Close Several Hours Early Today

in Walt Disney World

Posted on by Kelly Coffey Leave a comment
Magic kingdom crowds on happily ever after finale night

Credit: ITM Kelly C.

Magic Kingdom is filled with one-of-a-kind attractions, unique entertainment, and of course, the new nightly fireworks show, Disney Enchantment.

But if you were planning on visiting Magic Kingdom to experience everything the theme park has to offer today, you should know that the Park will close several hours early, which may impact your plans.

magic-kingdom-fireworks
Credit: Disney

According to the My Disney Experience app, the Park hours calendar shows Magic Kingdom will close at 4:30 p.m. tonight, February 8, which you can see reflected in the screenshot below.

Additionally, because of the early closing, Disney will not be running the new nighttime spectacular, Disney Enchantment, for Park Guests.

my disney experience hours
Credit: Screenshot via My Disney Experience

As of late, Magic Kingdom has been open until 8:00 p.m., sometimes staying open until 10:00 p.m., so seeing Magic Kingdom close nearly four-five hours earlier may impact plans. It is likely that Magic Kingdom is closing early due to a private event, but Disney has not announced if that is yet the reasoning why.

If you are traveling to Walt Disney World in the near future, make sure you plan accordingly and always check the My Disney Experience app for the most up-to-date information, including Park hours.

walt disney world railroad
Credit: Disney

Magic Kingdom is home to many attractions and experiences including Pirates of the Caribbean, Haunted Mansion, “it’s a small world”, Splash Mountain, Space Mountain, and more, but due to regular maintenance, some offerings may not be available when you visit.

For a full list of what experiences will not be operating in March 2022, visit our website here.

magic kingdom monorail with cinderella castle and space mountain
Credit: Disney

Do you have plans to visit Walt Disney World in late January? Does this change in Park hours affect your plans? Let us know in the comments below.

