Multiple Disney Attractions and Offerings Will Be Unavailable Next Month

If you are planning a Walt Disney World vacation next month, March 2022, you should know that not every Disney Parks attraction or offering will be available as some are undergoing refurbishment.

Here is a list of the Walt Disney World attractions unavailable due to refurbishment for March 2022.

Walt Disney World Railroad

The Walt Disney World Railroad gives Guests the grand circle tour of Magic Kingdom. The unfortunate news is that it has been closed since December 2018, and therefore, has not given a grand circle tour in nearly three years. This had to be done in order for Disney World to begin construction and make way for the upcoming TRON attraction, which will be located in Tomorrowland once complete.

At this time, Disney World still has not announced a reopening date for the Walt Disney World Railroad, but thanks to the Walt Disney World refurbishment calendar, we can confirm the refurbishment is officially extended and it will be closed for the entire month of March.

If you’ve never had the chance to ride the grand circle tour around Magic Kingdom, check out the official Disney description here:

Listen to the clamor of the engine, the chug of the wheels and the call of the whistle aboard the Walt Disney World Railroad. Ride 1 of 4 meticulously restored, vintage narrow-gauge steam trains—originally built between 1916 and 1928—and enjoy a relaxing 20-minute, 1.5-mile scenic round-trip tour. It’s a convenient—and nostalgic—way to get around Magic Kingdom park!! Find a Station You can board or disembark at any of 3 stations:

Near the entrance to the park on Main Street, U.S.A.

The Frontierland station

The Fantasyland station

Expedition Everest

According to the Walt Disney World refurbishment calendar, Expedition Everest will be closed for a lengthy refurbishment from January 4, 2022 to mid-April. At this time, we unfortunately do not have a set reopening date for Expedition Everest, nor do we know exactly what the refurbishment will entail; however, many are hoping to see the iconic yeti animatronic get fixed.

If you aren’t familiar, when the popular coaster, Expedition Everest, first opened in 2006, the massive yeti animatronic would roar and reach down to grab Guests as they raced underneath him, making for a unique experience. Unfortunately, though, shortly after the Animal Kingdom attraction opened to Guests, the yeti animatronic broke down and has remained in its same “lifeless” state ever since. Though many are hoping for the yeti to get fixed during this multi-month closure, reports have recently come in that this refurbishment will focus on the ride control system, and not with improvements of show or the yeti. As always, Inside the Magic will update you as we get information. The Walt Disney World website describes Expedition Everest as: Wander into a Tibetan village at the base of Mount Everest and board a train to the “top of the world.” Beware: Some say a legendary snow monster lives deep in the mountain. After a steep ascent, your train picks up speed and races into the darkness. Without warning, a broken and twisted track appears in front of you. Brace yourself as you plummet backward into total darkness. Inside the cavern, the mythical tale comes true as you see the shadow of a massive, growling beast! Race to escape the cursed mountain—before the Yeti claims another expedition.

Souk-al-Magreb

Many Guests love visiting the Souk-al-Magreb gift shop in World Showcase at EPCOT. Unfortunately, if you had plans to visit in March, the shop will remain closed.

According to the Walt Disney World refurbishment calendar on My Disney Experience, Souk-al-Magreb at EPCOT will be closed for the entire month of March.

Disney’s Blizzard Beach

According to the Walt Disney World refurbishment calendar, Disney’s Blizzard Beach water park will remain closed for its regular refurbishment through March 12, 2022. However, we want to note that Park hours remain unavailable for the entire month of March.

The backstory of Blizzard Beach is that a one-time ski resort melted away into a watery wonderland — now, it is known as Blizzard Beach! You and your family can discover frosty fun while visiting this ice-filled water park located at Walt Disney World. Disney’s Blizzard Beach is filled with one-of-a-kind and unique attractions, fun for all ages. From the relaxing lazy river — Cross Country Creek — to the iconic Summit Plummet, there are a wide variety of experiences for everyone.

For more information on Disney’s Blizzard Beach, visit our website here.

As always, refurbishments are subject to change. Be sure to check the My Disney Experience app for the most up-to-date information on ride closures and refurbishments.

