Complete Guide to Blizzard Beach at Disney World

Walt Disney World Resort is home to four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, EPCOT, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom — as well as a shopping and dining district called Disney Springs. But that’s not all the Orlando Resort has to offer because they also have two incredible water parks on property — Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon!

If you are looking to visit Disney’s Blizzard Beach water park on your next trip to the Most Magical Place on Earth, we’ve got you covered. In this article, we are breaking down everything you need to know about Disney’s Blizzard Beach water park.

Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park

The story of Blizzard Beach is that a one-time ski Resort melted away into a watery wonderland — Now, it is known as Blizzard Beach! You and your family can discover frosty fun while visiting this ice-filled water park located at Walt Disney World.

Attractions Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park

Disney’s Blizzard Beach is filled with one-of-a-kind and unique attractions, fun for all ages! From the relaxing lazy river — Cross Country Creek — to the iconic Summit Plummet, there are a wide variety of experiences for everyone.

The official descriptions of each attraction are listed below.

Chairlift

Every ski resort has a chairlift to ferry Guests up the mountain, and Disney’s Blizzard Beach water park is no exception! This slow-moving experience is an effortless way to access the entrance to attractions like: Summit Plummet – The most thrilling waterslide at Disney’s Blizzard Beach water park, with a 120-foot long, 12-story drop.

Slush Gusher – A tamer, 90-foot-long waterslide for those not quite ready to take the “big plunge.”

Teamboat Springs – A family-style whitewater raft ride that fits up to 6 Guests per inner tube.

Beach umbrella canopies provide shade as you ride up.

Cross Country Creek

Grab an inner tube and paddle gently down the stream as you glide through mysterious caves and illuminated grottoes, under bridges and past a lush green forest. Bask in the refreshing spring water that’s made its way down Mount Gushmore—and look out for bubbling geysers, waterfalls and leaky pipes along the way. Pay a quick visit to Ice Gator, who’s at home sick with a cold. Just watch out for his sneeze! Guest can pick up an inner tube at any of the 7 landings along the route.

Downhill Double Dipper

A retractable starting gate is all that stands between you and victory. Anticipation builds as you and your opponent wait on inner tubes at the top of twin enclosed waterslides. Suddenly, the gates retract—and you’re off! Disappear into a black hole and plummet 50 feet downhill at exhilarating speeds. Hurtle through darkness, then emerge just in time for the big splashdown. May the fastest racer come in first!

Listen to the sound of gentle waves lapping the shore—or grab an inner tube and bob in the warm swells. Mount Gushmore’s waterfalls cascade into massive Melt-Away Bay, creating short waves perfect for leisurely floating, with just enough excitement. Swim out to the rocky outcrops and bask under a refreshing waterfall. Then, luxuriate in a lounge chair on the white-sand beaches.

Runoff Rapids

Get ready for some splash-tastic fun as you launch into a trio of one-of-a-kind flumes—no 2 are the same! Big kids, teens and adults can experience 3 times the thrills and spills as they careen 600 feet down the mountain on the following paths: The center slide: head out on a darkened, fully enclosed trip to the bottom with just pinpricks of light peeking through.

The 2 outer slides: hop into an inner tube before traveling over, around and under the snaking coils of the center slide.

No matter their unique differences, all 3 high-speed slides come to a similar conclusion—a splash!

Ski Patrol Training Camp

Encounter tricky obstacles, waterslides and more that offer action and adventure for aspiring alpine athletes. The frosty fun includes: Thin Ice Training Course – Test your balance by walking across ice floes.

Fahrenheit Drops – Drop in on the “T-Bar,” a zip line that ends with a splash in 8.5-foot-deep water (for Guests 5 feet tall and under).

Fahrenheit Drops – Drop in on the “T-Bar,” a zip line that ends with a splash in 8.5-foot-deep water (for Guests 5 feet tall and under). Frozen Pipe Springs – Thaw out on an enclosed body slide.

Cool Runners – Coast on an inner tube down curved slides flanked by melting snow.

Cool Runners – Coast on an inner tube down curved slides flanked by melting snow. Snow Falls – Make a splash on a downhill body slide. No summer camp was ever this fun!

Slush Gusher

Slide straight to the bottom on this swiftly moving, snow-banked slide—and experience the thrill of the gushing waters. Zip over 2 rolling hills that give you an invigorating lift on the way down!

Snow Stormers

Lay on a toboggan-style mat on your belly and careen down a zigzag course headfirst to the bottom of Mount Gushmore. Bank through twists and turns as you fly past the flag markers of the slalom gates—like in a real downhill ski race! Each of the 3 snow-capped flumes is 350 feet long, so you can race your friends to the big splashdown at the bottom.

Summit Plummet

Plunge 12 stories almost straight down, rocketing through a darkened tunnel and into a massive spray of whitewater after a 360-foot-long, high-speed descent. Hardcore thrill-seekers won’t want to miss this slide so steep, you can’t see where you’re going—until you’re there! Do you dare experience the most extreme attraction at Disney’s Blizzard Beach water park?

Teamboat Springs

Get ready to be propelled through 1,200 feet of twists and turns on this super-long, super-wide waterslide. On this epic whitewater journey down the mountain, you’re at the mercy of gravity—and unpredictable rapids. Hang on to the handles as your oversized inner-tube raft banks left and right and rotates randomly, putting your whole team in the path of drenching sprays.

Tike’s Peak

Little ones get to have big fun on these scaled-down thrills, including: Miniature snow-banked slides

Side-by-side downhill slides

A junior inner-tube ride

Snow chutes Watch your little squirts splash out in wading pools featuring “melting” snow sculptures—or start a water fight at an igloo fortress with pop-up water jets. Ready to dry off? The sandy areas around Tike’s Peak are perfect for sunbathing and making sandcastles!

Toboggan Racers

Grab your mat, take your mark and zip headfirst on your belly to the bottom of Mount Gushmore on a 250-foot-long “toboggan” race that features 3 exhilarating dips and hills. Feel the rush as you crest each rise. May the best mat win!

Enhance Your Stay at Disney’s Blizzard Beach

If you are looking to enhance your stay at Disney’s Blizzard Beach, considering upgrading to one of two options.

Blizzard Beach Polar Patios

Premium Polar Perks Renting a Polar Patio is a great way for your group to relax together during your day of way-cool fun. Each reserved area accommodates up to 6 Guests and comes with a variety of premium amenities, including: Towels

Cushioned seating

A locker

Refillable drink mugs

Ice water available all day

Attendants are on hand to help Polar Patio Guests get the most out of the water park and to take your food order (separate dining charges apply). Rental Information Polar Patios are available on a first-come, first-served basis. For advanced reservations and information, call (407) WDW-PLAY or (407) 939-7529. Guests under 18 years of age must have parent or guardian permission to call. You can also inquire about same-day availability at Beach Haus upon arrival. Water park admission is required.

Blizzard Beach Lodge Umbrellas

Discover a Very Cool Upgrade

When you rent a lodge umbrella for the day, you’ll have access to: A beach umbrella

Two reserved loungers

Two beach chairs

A table

Towels This convenient option accommodates up to 4 Guests. Rental Information Lodge Umbrellas are available on a first-come, first-served basis. For advanced reservations and information, call (407) WDW-PLAY or (407) 939-7529. Guests under 18 years of age must have parent or guardian permission to call. To inquire about same-day availability, please visit Beach Haus upon arrival at the park. Water park admission is required.

Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park Operating Hours

Disney’s Blizzard Beach is typically open year-round, aside from if cooler weather hits Florida. If so, the water park will close for the day so that families remain safe.

There are also certain months during which Blizzard Beach may close due to annual refurbishments, so it is always best to check the official Walt Disney World website for up-to-date hours of operation.

Characters at Blizzard Beach Water Park

Though characters may not be as out and about at the water parks as they are at the theme parks, Guests have spotted Goofy roaming around Blizzard Beach, so be sure to keep those eyes peeled.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, Goofy may not be visiting Blizzard Beach. However, you may be able to catch him at a safe social distance at one of the four theme parks or even at a Resort hotel!

Tips For Planning Your Visit To a Disney World Water Park

If you are planning to visit Blizzard Beach (or Typhoon Lagoon), there are a few things you should keep in mind including ticket pricing, Disney Park Pass reservations, items allowed inside the water park, and more. For a complete guide on planning a trip to a Disney water park, visit our website here.

Planning a Disney Vacation?

If you want to visit Walt Disney World on your next family vacation, but aren’t sure where to begin planning then don’t hesitate to contact our friends over at Academy Travel. They will be with you every step of the way! Get your free quote today.