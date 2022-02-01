Disney Park Set To Mysteriously Close 4 Hours Early

For Guests planning a trip to Walt Disney World in the next few months, we recently discovered some sad news about one of the four Parks at the Resort.

Out of all the four Disney World Parks, none are quite like Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Featuring thrilling attractions like Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster and Tower of Terror as well as the new Toy Story land and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge expansions, Holywood Studios is the place to go if you’re looking for intense and exciting rides and attractions.

However, according to the official Walt Disney World calendar, Disney’s Hollywood Studios is set to mysteriously close several hours early in April. When looking at the calendar, the Park’s hours are 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM on April 6th. Usually, Hollywood Studios is open from 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM and as of now, it is unknown why the Park will close four hours early on this day.

Besides Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, Guests visiting Disney’s Hollywood Studios can also experience the amazing Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular, the iconic Star Tours, the hilarious Muppet Vision 3D as well as dine in some fun restaurants like 50’s Prime Time Cafe and The Hollywood Brown Derby. Disney fans are also eagerly anticipating the return of Fantasmic! which is expected to return this year.

Did you have a Disney World trip planned during the month of April?

While you are at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, you can enjoy Tower of Terror and Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith on Sunset Boulevard. By the Chinese Theater, Guests prepare to ride Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway. In Toy Story Land, Slinky Dog Dash always boasts a long line with others shooting their shot on Midway Mania or spinning their brains out on Alien Swirling Saucers. Of course, you have to visit Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge for some blue milk, or green milk, and ride Rise of the Resistance and Smuggler’s Run!