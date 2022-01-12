Disney Replaces Carrying Case With Plastic Bags For Expensive Droids

Are these the droids you were looking for?

As we continue to struggle with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Guests are starting to notice more and more issues piling up within the Disney Parks. From higher prices to supply chain issues to an overall drop in food quality, the Disney experience has certainly been hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic. Hong Kong Disneyland just announced a two-week closure to a coronavirus outbreak, with many wondering if the U.S. Disney Parks will be next.

One area Guests have felt the effects of Coronavirus the most is within Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at both Disneyland and Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The immersive land seems to offer less and less as time goes in, with fan-favorite characters like Rey and Kylo Ren missing as well as a fiasco going on currently regarding lightsabers. It was recently reported that Guests were given plastic bags instead of a carrying case for their lightsabers which they built at Savi’s Workshop. It seems that Disney is having a potential supply issue which has been the case for many companies during the pandemic.

The experience of building your own lightsaber is exciting, immersive, and expensive, with a hand-built custom lightsaber coming in at $220. Many fans were upset when given a plastic bag to hold their new lightsaber after a carrying case was specifically included in the description of what was included.

Now, Guests planning on building a droid at the Droid Depot can expect the same treatment. Instead of the cardboard carrying case that was advertised to come with the $100 droid, Guests are now given plastic bags to carry these as well. See the full video from JoJo’s World on YouTube below:

Both Savi’s Workshop and Droid Depot are fun and immersive experiences to take part in, but that immersion is lessened a little when Guests are given cheap plastic bags instead of authentic and detailed carrying cases like they were promised.

More on Droid Depot at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge:

Assemble a Custom Astromech Unit

Visit a workshop stocked with parts, chips, manuals and other tech items useful for constructing your very own droid, one of the galaxy’s most indispensable sidekicks. First, register your choice of the BB-series unit or R-series unit with the clerk, who’ll provide a basket and blueprint for parts. Next, proceed to the following stations and begin your droid-building experience. Parts Station

Select from a colorful variety of components to customize your droid as they roll by on the shop’s conveyor belt: BB-Series Dome

Dome Connection Plate

Body Sphere

Motivator R-Series Dome

Body

Center Leg

Set of Side-Legs Build Station

Here you’ll follow simple “placemat” instructions or graphic monitor displays to assemble your droid in the proper sequence. Once complete, your droid will be paired with a remote control and activated as you watch it come to life! Pricing $99.99 per astromech droid unit, plus tax

Carry box and instructions included

Various personality-affiliation chips and other accessories are available for an additional charge

Age Recommendation: 3+

The experience area is limited to the builder and one Guest—at least one person in the party must be age 14 or older

Only the builder will be allowed to build a droid; the Guest of the builder may not build a droid

Custom astromech droid units are nonrefundable and are not eligible for Annual Passholder or other discounts Whether heading to the far corners of Wild Space or wandering around Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, be sure to bring your personal droid—it’s the ultimate travel companion for all your Outer Rim adventures!

Have you visited Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge recently? Did you notice any changes? Let us know in the comments below!

