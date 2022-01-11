After Hiatus, ‘Star Wars Character Spotted Back at Disney

Everyone knows that a big part of the Disney Parks experience is interacting with all the iconic characters that walk around the Parks. From Winnie the Pooh to Cinderella to Doctor Strange, Disneyland, Walt Disney World, and all of the international Disney Parks are filled with all of your favorite Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars characters. But due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, these characters have not held as much of a presence in the Parks, until recently.

In a pre-pandemic world, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge was a Star Wars fan’s dream when it came to meeting characters. Here Guests could find and interact with Kylo Ren, Rey, First Order Storm Troopers, and Chewbacca. And speaking of Chewbacca, Guests at the Parks recently spotted this character walking through Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge again.

A TikTok posted by @samerose0308 showed this lovable and hairy character making a return to the Park, see the full video below:

This is a great sign for Guests who had missed seeing all of their favorite Star Wars characters while visiting Disneyland and Walt Disney World. Although the pandemic is still ongoing, characters returning to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Hollywood Studios is a great sign of progress being made.

As stated above, COVID-19 has and continues to affect all of the Disney Parks. From mask policies to supply chain issues to portion sizes becoming smaller, the overall experience at the Parks has changed significantly for Guests. Disney’s Cruise Ship line underwent a formal CDC investigation for COVID-19 as well as most of the cruise ship industry. Disneyland was forced to close for more than a year due to the pandemic and it was recently announced that Hong Kong Disneyland would close for at least two weeks due to rising COVID-19 cases.

Many are wondering how the pandemic will affect Disney World’s newest immersive hotel experience known as Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser when it opens this March. The reception has been fairly negative, with Disney even removing its “first look” video on social media. The immersive experience would allow Guests to interact and talk to characters while “onboard” the Halcyon starcruiser but the COVID-19 pandemic most likely threw a wrench into Disney’s plans.

Have you seen any characters walking around Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge recently? Have you missed being able to interact with the characters? Let us know below!

