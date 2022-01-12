Disney Fans Slam “Trainwreck” Bob Chapek on Social Media

While Walt Disney World is an amazing place filled with fun and exciting rides, attractions, and entertainment, many Guests are voicing their concerns about the issues the Resort is currently facing.

The COVID-19 pandemic has certainly changed how the Resort and The Walt Disney Company operate, forcing the Parks to adopt new rules and regulations to make sure Guests are safe. Guests are reporting longer waits, dirtier buildings, and an overall lack of upkeep that they had grown used to. While many of these problems can be attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic, many Guests are also blaming those in charge.

It is no secret that Bob Chapek, the current Disney CEO, has developed a reputation amongst some Disney fans and Guests, with many calling him a “penny-pinching” and bottom-line businessman. Some have shown their disdain by creating a petition to remove him became one of the most signed on the entire website. Many are worried that he only sees the Disney Parks as money-making machines and puts profits above creativity.

We recently saw Guests voicing these opinions at the runDisney event last week with one Guest holding a very disapproving sign.

This story gained a ton of traction with Disney fans and Guests alike, with many rushing to the comments to give their thoughts on the Disney CEO. When we reported the news, readers began flooding our Facebook page noting their thoughts.

Inside the Magic reader, LaToya J. said:

I mean…next Bob will charge people to breathe in Disney so….no lies here.

Eric B. commented:

He’s a train wreck. Eisner without the good decade. Chapek needs to go immediately.

Amy R. talked about their lackluster trip:

Agreed! I’ve been a frequent guest for over a decade and this last trip was very un-magical. Biggest let down was staying in a moderate Disney resort but not included in the extended hours yet Swan and Dolphin were included.

Neil H. commented on the work environment at Disney:

As someone who worked at WDW for an internship last year, the company as a whole is profit driven. Management for the most part treats you as a number, and not a human. Hated it.

Reader Chad P. shared a similar statement:

Corporate vision-less hack. Surviving a career of corporate hunger games doesn’t require creativity…. So we get what we get.

Jonathon P. shared their frustrations with Disney’s Genie+ systems:

Just got back yesterday….. ticket, park reservation, genie+, lightning lane… nickel and dimed.

Eric R. said:

He’s a train wreck. Eisner without the good decade. Chapek needs to go immediately.

While many Guests are happy to complain about Bob Chapek himself, many Guests are also unhappy with what he has done within the Disney Parks. Disney’s new Genie+ and Lightning Lane services have been controversial, to say the least leaving many Disney Guests confused and frustrated.

A lot of Guests also feel that what Bob Chapek has opted to bring into the Parks is rather boring or uncreative, focusing more on intellectual property and brands than original and unique experiences. Chapek recently gave out his strategy moving forward and explained how he plans to tackle the Parks and their issues. His vision did not go over well for many Disney fans.

While some negativity surrounds Bob Chapek, Walt Disney World still has a lot to offer Guests in the coming years. A new Tron roller coaster is coming to the Magic Kingdom, as well as Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT. Another highly anticipated expansion coming to Walt Disney World is the upcoming Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser. This “hotel” is being advertised as a fully-immersive adventure, placing Guests right in the middle of their own Star Wars story.

Bob Chapek became the CEO of Disney and the Disney Parks in early 2020, taking over the reins of former CEO Bob Iger. To many, Iger was an amazing leader for the Walt Disney Company, ushering in new and exciting experiences within the Disney Parks. Iger oversaw the additions of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, Toy Story Land, Mickey, and Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Hollywood Studios as well as being a big part of Pandora – The World of Avatar at Animal Kingdom. It is important to note that while Chapek oversees the controversial Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, this Resort was developed mostly under Iger.

What do you think of Bob Chapek? Do you think he’s been doing a good job? Let us know in the comments below!

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disney World’s water parks, four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!