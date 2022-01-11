Despite Backlash, ‘Star Wars’ Fans Still Fill Starcruiser

This artist concept rendering does not represent current operational guidelines or health and safety measures such as face covering and physical distancing requirements. Guests experiencing Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser – opening in 2022 at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. – will have fantastic meals in the Crown of Corellia Dining Room, seen in this artist concept rendering. The enticing supper club is a bright and welcoming hall offering menus of both otherworldly and familiar origins. One night’s dinner will feature a live performance from a galactic superstar. (Disney/Lucasfilm)

While many exciting things are happening at the Walt Disney World Resort like the upcoming TRON roller coaster at Magic Kingdom or Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT, none really compare to the level of hype and ambition Disney’s new Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.

Part of the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge expansion which opened in 2019 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, this state-of-the-art hotel is advertised as an incredibly immersive experience, allowing Guests to live out their very own Star Wars adventure while onboard the Corellian-made Halcyon starcruiser.

Filled with interactive experiences like lightsaber training as well as a fully interactive bridge, the Starcruiser will offer Star Wars fans the ultimate immersive experience. This experience will come at a pretty high cost, however. The cheapest option offered to Guests is a whopping $4,809 for two occupants in a single stateroom on a two-night journey. The price for four Guests jumps to just under $6,000 for the same amount of time, meaning you’ll need a lot of galactic credits or need to know a bounty hunter or two to afford a stay on this luxury “ship”.

Due to the high price, the Starcruiser faced controversy right out of the gate, with many calling it overpriced and not worth the money. Disney posted a “sneak peek” of the hotel which was met with so much negativity that Disney opted to wipe the video from the internet entirely. Many cancelations were reported after this situation, leaving the once nearly-booked hotel with over half of its dates for April and May empty. Inside the Magic also noticed that as of now, the hotel is available to book on May the 4th, the Star Wars-themed holiday that takes place across a lot of Disney Resorts.

Additionally, Disney is apparently facing a few issues regarding how the Resort works, specifically with Disney’s self-proclaimed real working lightsaber which they teased a few months ago. While the general reception to the Starcruiser has been mixed at best, there are still many who are excited to experience this new step into immersive entertainment. Despite all of this, however, the Galactic Starcruiser is still highly anticipated by both Disney and Star Wars fans alike.

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser could pave the way for the next generation of themed Resorts and it’s incredibly exciting to see what it will offer Guests when it opens. The Resort is currently booked solid for the month of March, meaning its maiden voyage will be completely full of excited Star Wars fans.

As mentioned earlier, Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is just one part of Star Wars: an expansive land-themed around the sequel trilogy of Star Wars films released by Disney. This incredibly-detailed and immersive land features some creative cuisine, beautiful landscaping, and iconic characters like Rey, Chewbacca, and Kylo Ren.

The land also includes perhaps Disney Imagineering’s greatest creation yet in the form of Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. Here Guests are placed right in the middle of an intense Star Wars journey where they are on the run from both the First Order and Ren himself.

Find more information on Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser below or on its official website here:

LIVE YOUR OWN STAR WARS STORY

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is a revolutionary new 2-night experience where you and your group will embark on a first-of-its-kind Star Wars adventure that’s your own. It’s the most immersive Star Wars story ever created—live a bespoke experience and journey further into a Star Wars adventure than you ever dreamed possible. WHAT’S INCLUDED Your Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser vacation package includes: 2-night stay in a cabin or suite

Ongoing, immersive and interactive entertainment, where choices determine your experience*

Food and beverages on the starcruiser (excluding alcoholic and specialty beverages) and a quick-service meal at Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo or other select locations at Disney’s Hollywood Studios**

Admission to Disney’s Hollywood Studios for your planetary excursion to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

Valet parking

Exclusive Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser databand (known on your home planet as a MagicBand)

Do you have a stay booked at Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser? If so are you excited about your trip aboard the Halcyon Starcruiser? Let us know in the comments below!

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disney World’s water parks, four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!