Disney Fans Angered By Chapek’s Mission For Company In 2022

As Bob Chapek moves into a new year as Walt Disney Company CEO, which is the same year the company will be celebrating its 100th anniversary, he is outlining the mission for 2022 in a company memo, which is now angering some fans.

In early 2020, Bob Chapek took on the role of CEO of the Walt Disney Company after Bob Iger stepped down in early 2020. Prior to becoming CEO, Chapek was the Chairman of Parks and Resorts for Disney.

Chapek has been CEO during the ongoing pandemic in 2020 and 2021, and has made difficult decisions throughout this last year and a half, including budget cuts and layoffs. Some of the decisions that the Walt Disney Company has made with Chapek in the CEO role include the layoffs of thousands of Cast Members after the Parks shutdown due to the ongoing pandemic and the launch of Disney Genie, including the new paid FastPass system, Lightning Lane.

Now, as we move into 2022, Chapek is outlining Disney’s mission for 2022, which includes three specific “pillars” — “storytelling excellence,” “innovation” and “relentless focus on our audience.”

The third “pillar” is what is angering fans. In the memo, Chapek stated:

And third, relentless focus on our audience. We are a big company with many constituents and stakeholders, all of whom have a place in our decision-making. But at the end of the day, our most important guide—our North Star—is the consumer. Right now, their behavior tells us and our industry that the way they want to experience entertainment is changing—and changing fast thanks to technology and the pandemic. We must evolve with our audience, not work against them. And so we will put them at the center of every decision we make.

Many feel as though Chapek has not been taking the company in the right direction ever since he became CEO in early 2020, and so a lot of fans feel offended and are angry by the “relentless focus on our audience” aspect of the mission, as they are saying that is not Chapek’s goal.

For example, Inside the Magic reader Jimmy M. stated:

Relentless focus on charging more and delivering less.

And Kevin S. commented on our article, writing:

i don’t think relentless focus means the same thing to him as it does us. His actions sure aren’t proving it.

Inside the Magic reader Zena M. also chimed in:

Then he needs to make giving more and charging less the priority.

Kenn J., who follows us on Facebook, wrote:

“Relentless focus” on audiences’ wallets.

And Mike L. expressed:

Not sure how you can honestly say you’re focused on audience when you’re chopping away at the guest experience everywhere.

Inside the Magic reader Susan L. also expressed their frustration by saying:

He needs to get to know us a bit more then.

Matt M. commented saying what they feel Chapek needs to put a focus on moving forward, writing:

He needs to relentlessly focus on bringing back fast pass, the dining plan, magical express, and evening magic hours for people at budget resorts

And lastly, Robin R. expressed:

Are you sure the 3 Pillars aren’t;

Relentless focus on tying customers to technology.

Controlling every aspect of the customers visit completely doing away with spontaneity.

Stiffing the customer for every penny you can get out of their wallet by increasing the price on everything and making them pay for the things that used to be free.

How do you feel about Bb Chapek’s mission for the Walt Disney Company in 2022? Let us know in the comments below.