Cast Member Warns Guests to Stop Disrupting Hall of Presidents With Cheers

When visiting Walt Disney World what comes to mind? Fast rides like Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster? Creepy dark rides like Haunted Mansion? Maybe even the iconic Cinderella Castle? All of these are good answers and are what most people first think of when planning a Disney trip. American history on the other hand may not even cross your mind.

At the Magic Kingdom, you may notice a lot of American historical influences within the Park. From Main Street U.S.A. to the classic fire station, the Magic Kingdom is a special place that includes all time periods. If you want to go all the way back to the beginning and experience real American history, head over to The Hall of Presidents.

This attraction is a very important and infamous attraction to Walt Disney World and Walt Disney himself. The ride is a 25-minute show detailing the history and experiences of all of the Presidents to serve America. Guests can see Abraham Lincoln, George Washington, and all of your favorite American leaders. Guests can even see recent Presidents like Donald Trump and Joe Biden and because of this, sometimes the crowds can get a little rowdy.

A recent video was posted to TikTok showing the crowd yelling and cheering after Donald Trump’s name was called by the host of the show. See the full video from @martysanty2 below:

While watching the Hall of Presidents show at Disney World 😱#hallofpresidents #trump #biden #disney #disneyworld #wdw #usa#usapresident #travel

As shown in the video, the crowd cheers so loudly for Donald Trump that a Cast Member has to remind Guests not to interrupt the show for the other Guests. Disney always makes it clear that Guests should refrain from interrupting any shows by remaining silent, muting cell phones and refraining from eating, drinking or smoking.

Whenever a new president is elected, there is always a lot of talk surrounding this attraction as many Guests start to wonder when they will be added. Back when the Trump animatronic was added, many Guests even theorized that Disney had expected Hillary Clinton to win the 2016 election because of how much the Trump resembled the former First Lady.

More on the Hall of Presidents at the Magic Kingdom

In the Presence of the Presidents Take your seat in the stately theater, home to 3 massive digital projection screens and a grand proscenium. Watch an original film—developed by a Pulitzer Prize-winning historian—that tells the dramatic story of the nation’s founding. Learn about the formation of our Constitution and the hard-fought struggles along the way—such as the American Revolution and the Civil War. Listen to the stirring words of John F. Kennedy echo through the theater and watch Abraham Lincoln—in attendance on stage—deliver his Gettysburg address. The Presidents Will See You Now

Watch the curtain rise to reveal startlingly realistic Audio-Animatronics replicas of every President of the United States—together for the very first time. Hear a speech delivered by George Washington and a recorded performance of the oath of office by the newest addition to the Hall, 46th President Joe Biden. Wondering why there are 45 and not 46 figures onstage? Because Grover Cleveland served 2 non-consecutive terms as both the 22nd and 24th president.

Creating the Presidents Originally conceived as animated wax figures, the Presidents didn’t meet Walt Disney’s approval, so he tasked Walt Disney Imagineering to develop the first Audio-Animatronics figure in human form. The result was the groundbreaking Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln, which debuted at the 1964 New York World’s Fair. The Hall of Presidents built upon the show’s legacy—expanding it to all Presidents—when it opened in 1971.

Know Before You Go The show is approximately 25 minutes long and runs continuously throughout the day. Be sure to check the large clock hanging under the marquee for the next available showtime.

Have you ever experienced something like this at the Disney Parks? Let us know in the comments below!

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disney World’s water parks, four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!