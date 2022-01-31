Disney World Adds New Private Airport Transportation Option

Ever since Disney’s Magical Express officially retired, Disney World Guests have been waiting for the company to announce a new airport transportation option.

And now, that day has come as Disney has just released information regarding a new private ground transportation to and from Walt Disney World Resort.

For starters, if you are not familiar, Disney’s Magical Express was a complementary mode of transportation that brought magic to Guests before they even arrived at Walt Disney World property as it transported Guests to and from Orlando International Airport. Unfortunately, the service is no longer being offered as it retired earlier this month.

Guests were able to utilize services such as Uber or Mears Connect to get to and from Orlando International Airport and Walt Disney World, but now, a new option is available — directly through the Walt Disney Company.

Now, however, Guests have a new option that can be added onto a Walt Disney World Resort package. According to Disney, private ground transportation to and from Walt Disney World Resort is now available as a package add-on through the Walt Disney Travel Company.

There are several options available — including exclusive vans, sedans, SUVs, executive limousines and stretch limousines — through the new private, direct ground transportation. According to Disney, the transportation is commissionable and can be booked up to five days prior to arrival.

If you are traveling with children, up to one complimentary car seat will be available for those five years old and under. Additional car seats are subject to availability.

This new round-trip ground transportation from Orlando International Airport to a Walt Disney World Resort hotel can be added online to a Walt Disney World package or by calling the Disney Reservation Center.

As part of Disney’s current health and safety guidelines, all drivers and Guests are required to wear masks in vehicles.

