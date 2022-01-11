Disney’s Paid Magical Express Alternative Raises Prices Days After Opening

Yesterday marked the final day that any Magical Express busses would be seen on the roads of Orlando, as the offering officially concluded.

We have known for months that Disney’s Magical Express service would be coming to an end as of 2022, but Disney continued to run the service from Resorts to Orlando International Airport for Resort Guests until January 10. In replacement of Disney’s Magical Express, Mears started up Mears Connect. Considering Mears ran the Magical Express service, this seemed like a smart move for the company as they could now charge for Guests to bring them to and from their Disney Resort to MCO.

When Magical Express ended, Mears issued a statement noting:

“Walt Disney made us aware of their decision,” Mears spokesperson Roger Chapin said. “While we are disappointed Disney will no longer offer this service, we intend to continue offering transportation services between the airport and all area theme parks and hotels to meet the demand of our visitors now and in the future.”

When the offering began, round trips will cost adults $32.00 each and children $27.00. One way travel will cost adults $16.00 and kids $13.50. If you want premium direct service, you will have to pay $200.00 for four Guests and an additional $55.00 per extra Guest. Now, that premium service, called “Express Service” has jumped to $250.00!

The $50.00 increase is a large one for a family of four, but it does mean that there will be plenty of leg room for all members and that you will have a secured pick up and drop off. Plus, as we have noted, Uber and Lyft costs seem to be rising from MCO to Disney World, so this stress-free way of transporting you and your party may be worth the extra $50.00. It should be noted that each additional passenger will cost $55.00.

Below is a list of all participating hotels:

Walt Disney World Resort Hotels:

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House

Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Disney’s Beach Club Resort

Disney’s Beach Club Villas

Disney’s BoardWalk Inn

Disney’s BoardWalk Villas

Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Copper Creek Villas & Cabins Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Disney’s Old Key West Resort

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows

Disney’s Riviera Resort

Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Disney’s Yacht Club Resort

Third-Party Hotels:

B Resort & Spa Lake Buena Vista

Four Seasons Resort Orlando

Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace

Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista

Holiday Inn Orlando

JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek Resort

Shades of Green

Signia by Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek

Waldorf Astoria Orlando

Walt Disney World Swan Hotel

Walt Disney World Swan Reserve

Walt Disney World Dolphin Hotel

Wyndham Grand Orlando Resort Bonnet Creek

Wyndham Lake Buena Vista

Off-Site Third Party Hotels:

Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center

Orlando Marriott World Center

