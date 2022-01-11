Disney’s Paid Magical Express Alternative Raises Prices Days After Opening

Yesterday marked the final day that any Magical Express busses would be seen on the roads of Orlando, as the offering officially concluded.
We have known for months that Disney’s Magical Express service would be coming to an end as of 2022, but Disney continued to run the service from Resorts to Orlando International Airport for Resort Guests until January 10. In replacement of Disney’s Magical Express, Mears started up Mears Connect. Considering Mears ran the Magical Express service, this seemed like a smart move for the company as they could now charge for Guests to bring them to and from their Disney Resort to MCO.
When Magical Express ended, Mears issued a statement noting:
“Walt Disney made us aware of their decision,” Mears spokesperson Roger Chapin said. “While we are disappointed Disney will no longer offer this service, we intend to continue offering transportation services between the airport and all area theme parks and hotels to meet the demand of our visitors now and in the future.”
When the offering began, round trips will cost adults $32.00 each and children $27.00. One way travel will cost adults $16.00 and kids $13.50. If you want premium direct service, you will have to pay $200.00 for four Guests and an additional $55.00 per extra Guest. Now, that premium service, called “Express Service” has jumped to $250.00!
The $50.00 increase is a large one for a family of four, but it does mean that there will be plenty of leg room for all members and that you will have a secured pick up and drop off. Plus, as we have noted, Uber and Lyft costs seem to be rising from MCO to Disney World, so this stress-free way of transporting you and your party may be worth the extra $50.00. It should be noted that each additional passenger will cost $55.00.
Below is a list of all participating hotels:
Walt Disney World Resort Hotels:
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House
- Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- Disney’s Beach Club Resort
- Disney’s Beach Club Villas
- Disney’s BoardWalk Inn
- Disney’s BoardWalk Villas
- Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Copper Creek Villas & Cabins Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
- The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
- Disney’s Old Key West Resort
- Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort
- Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows
- Disney’s Riviera Resort
- Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa
- Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Disney’s Yacht Club Resort
Third-Party Hotels:
- B Resort & Spa Lake Buena Vista
- Four Seasons Resort Orlando
- Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace
- Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista
- Holiday Inn Orlando
- JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek Resort
- Shades of Green
- Signia by Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek
- Waldorf Astoria Orlando
- Walt Disney World Swan Hotel
- Walt Disney World Swan Reserve
- Walt Disney World Dolphin Hotel
- Wyndham Grand Orlando Resort Bonnet Creek
- Wyndham Lake Buena Vista
Off-Site Third Party Hotels:
- Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center
- Orlando Marriott World Center
