It’s the end of an era — Disney’s Magical Express is officially retired.

The complementary mode of transportation brought magic to Guests before they even arrived at Walt Disney World property as it transported Guests to and from Orlando International Airport. Unfortunately, the service is no longer being offered.

Disney’s Magical Express ended its service from Orlando International Airport to Walt Disney World Resort hotels on January 1, 2022; however, the service continued transporting Guests from Disney, after their vacation ends, back to Orlando International Airport through January 10, 2022.

Yesterday, the very last Magical Express bus left Walt Disney World property to bring Guests back to Orlando International Airport. Meaning that today, the service is officially retired.

At this time, Disney has not announced a complementary replacement for Magical Express. If you attempt to visit the Magical Express page on the Walt Disney World website, you will get an error as the page has been removed.

Prior to the error, the website read:

Disney’s Magical Express service will no longer be offered starting with arrivals January 1, 2022. The service will continue to operate for new and existing reservations made at Disney Resort hotels for arrivals throughout 2021.

There are services offered from Orlando International Airport to Walt Disney World, but they will cost you. For more information, visit our website here.

