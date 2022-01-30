Disney Resort and Monorail Guests Left Evacuated After Unexpected Fire Alarm Breaks Out

When Guests visit Walt Disney World Resort, the last thing that they expect to encounter is a fire alarm.

That being said, Disney World may feel like a world of fantasy, but of course, it has to face many realities every so often — including Guest safety during a fire alarm.

Yesterday evening, Guests staying at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort were evacuated from the Great Ceremonial House around 9:00 p.m. This meant that any Guests who were checking in, shopping in the Moana Mercantile, drinking at Trader Sams, eating at ‘Ohana, Captain Cooks, or Kona Cafe, or those just enjoying the lobby were sent out into the cold. At the moment, there is a frost warning and arctic blast hitting Florida, which dropped temperatures into the low 40’s yesterday evening when Guests were sent outside for nearly 40 minutes.

Brer Brian (@Brer_Brian) posted a photo of the Guests being evacuated from the Polynesian.

Just got evacuated from the Polynesian with a fire alarm. pic.twitter.com/WCZ3flxCAe — Brer Brian (@Brer_Brian) January 30, 2022

In the photo, we can see that there is smoke coming from the building; however, it seems likely that that is from ‘Ohana kitchen and was not a break-out flame.

Debra Sella (@SellaDebra) was there are well, and posted a photo of their experience being evacuated off of the monorail. It seems Guests were removed from the Disney transportation system and escorted down the stairs of the newly refurbished Polynesian Resort station.

I was there and got evacuated off the monorail. I took this picture just before: pic.twitter.com/YpbZy9vrjM — Debra Sella (@SellaDebra) January 30, 2022

Careyoke (@caweyann) posted a video of what it looked like once Guests were evacuated. In the Tweet the Guest noted that the Polynesian caught fire, however, it seems we have not seen exact confirmation on that.

not my friends and I coming to the Poly for a fun night together and the Poly literally catching fire pic.twitter.com/p84qLv8D8f — careyoke (@caweyann) January 30, 2022

Deanna Berry (@RopeDropLife) noted that they were evacuated while being served food. This is a video of what ‘Ohana looked like being evacuated.

Getting evacuated from Ohana mid appetizer!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/0r1ZIp9dOl — Deanna Berry (@RopeDropLife) January 30, 2022

It was not noted what exactly caused the fire, however, some Guests did state they smelt and saw smoke. Considering Guests were let back into the lobby around 40 minutes following the evacuation, it seems highly likely that the cause for the fire alarm was not a major reason for concern. Considering there are so many restaurants in the lobby, it is easy for smoke from the grill to sometimes release in excess amounts which could set off a fire alarm. It appears no one was injured, which is fantastic news!

Disney describes the dining location as:

Rise and Shine for Breakfast

You and your ʻohana can delight in an American breakfast influenced by Polynesian flavors. Feast family-style on popular selections such as scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, Stitch and Mickey waffles, ham with pineapple, a variety of fresh fruits and ʻOhana pineapple bread. Dinner with Hawaiian Hospitality

Enjoy an evening of Hawaiian-flavored specialties and music in a Polynesian-themed setting. Unwind in a dining room brimming with tikis and tropical greenery as you savor delicious dishes like grilled teriyaki beef, spicy peel-n-eat shrimp, grilled chicken and ʻOhana Noodles. Plus, you can satisfy your sweet tooth with pineapple coconut bread pudding and vanilla ice cream. It’s a tantalizing taste of the South Pacific! Guests 21 years of age and older can also enjoy wine and tropical alcoholic drinks from the full bar.

We recently saw a fire truck roll down Main Street, U.S.A. after a fire alarm broke out at Magic Kingdom by Cinderella Castle, as well. Thankfully, all were safe during that incident.

