Magic Kingdom Looks Abandoned as Crowd Levels Seem Sparse

As we continue to move forward and fight the ongoing pandemic, it seems that more families are eager to get out and travel again. Over these last few months we have seen a massive increase in crowd levels at Walt Disney World and its four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Though, in a new series of aerial photos from Twitter account bioreconstruct, it seems that the crowd levels at Magic Kingdom recently showed the opposite. In fact, the Disney World theme park looked abandoned.

Twitter account bioreconstruct shared a series of aerial photos of Magic Kingdom, which actually show the crowds sparse, which is interesting compared to the levels we have seen within the last few weeks. The first photo they shared showed Main Street, U.S.A. and the Central Hub, where you can clearly see the crowd levels are spread out:

Aerial look at Main Street USA and the Castle Hub. At left is the tree lined bypass used for entry to upcharge events like the Halloween parties. The bypass is also used on especially busy nights like New Years Eve.

Aerial look at Main Street USA and the Castle Hub. At left is the tree lined bypass used for entry to upcharge events like the Halloween parties. The bypass is also used on especially busy nights like New Years Eve. pic.twitter.com/OWsoD7fxHJ — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) January 31, 2022

They also shared a wider photo of Main Street, U.S.A., which they captioned:

Aerial look at Magic Kingdom.

Aerial look at Magic Kingdom. pic.twitter.com/H3uyKK2EhB — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) January 31, 2022

Over in Liberty Square and Frontierland, the crowd levels seemed to be the same as they were on Main Street, U.S.A., which is shocking considering the crowds usually form outside of the opening day attraction, Haunted Mansion, on any given day. Bioreconstruct wrote:

Aerial look at Liberty Square, Rivers of America, and Frontierland.

Aerial look at Liberty Square, Rivers of America, and Frontierland. pic.twitter.com/a4k38hcT9L — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) January 31, 2022

And lastly, bioreconstruct shared an aerial view over Tomorrowland, which is home to Space Mountain, Tomorrowland Speedway, Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin, Carousel of Progress, and the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover. Here, though we can see Guests scattered throughout, the crowd levels do not seem as high as they were just a few days ago.

They share:

Aerial overview of Tomorrowland.

Though at the time of publication, we still have yet to hear an exact number when it comes to Park capacity, but that last confirmed number was 35%, which was released in early 2021.

Have you recently visited Walt Disney World? How was your experience with crowds? Let us know in the comments below.