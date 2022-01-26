Disney Guests Plant Chairs in Middle of Main Street, U.S.A., for Firework Viewing

Walt Disney World Resort is home to many iconic attractions that bring Guests from all around the world to its theme parks.

Disney World has four theme parks– Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and EPCOT– that all have distinct themes and something for everyone.

Over at Magic Kingdom, Disney Park Guests can enjoy many thrilling and widely-recognized attractions like Pirates of the Caribbean, Haunted Mansion, “it’s a small world,” Space Mountain, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Splash Mountain (currently closed for refurbishments), Mickey’s PhilharMagic, Peter Pan’s Flight, The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh, Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin, Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover, and many more.

One of the most popular experiences at Magic Kingdom is Walt Disney World’s newest firework spectacular, Disney Enchantment.

Disney World Guests begin lining the sidewalk of Main Street, U.S.A. and the courtyard in front of Cinderella Castle hours before the show is set to begin to get a good viewing spot.

@the_hamilyfamily recently posted a video on TikTok of Disney Guests who attempted to make their viewing of the show a little more magical by dragging chairs likely from a nearby shop to the middle of Main Street, U.S.A. so that they could sit and enjoy the firework spectacular.

As you can see in the video above, the Guests are approached by a Walt Disney World Resort Cast Member and immediately stand up when the Cast Member tells them that bringing chairs out to the viewing area is not allowed. The Cast Member then took away the chairs to return them to their rightful spot.

Disney’s official description of Disney Enchantment reads:

An Incredible Journey Awaits

Watch in awe as Cinderella Castle comes to life with magical effects that—for the first time ever—extend down Main Street, U.S.A.! Plus, enjoy dazzling new lighting that illuminates the Castle courtyard and stunning fireworks that light up the night sky. All the while, classic and reimagined Disney songs will sweep you up into the adventure of a lifetime, along with an original new song by 7-time Grammy award-winning songwriter Philip Lawrence. Disney Enchantment, presented by Pandora, is truly a celebration of magic, imagination, joy and hope for all who carry dreams in their hearts. Throughout your journey, favorite Disney Characters like Raya, Moana and Joe Gardner from Soul will join as you explore a world of wonder filled with friendship, love and fun. And if darkness tries to hold you back, you’ll discover you only have to look within to find the power to believe and make your dreams come true. The magic has been inside you all along! This nighttime spectacular debuted as part of The World’s Most Magical Celebration—the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary.

