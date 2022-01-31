Disney Announces Black History Month Celebrations

Everyone knows that a trip to Walt Disney World can be a magical experience no matter what time of year you visit. Sometimes, however, Guests can experience special limited-time activities, festivities, and celebrations based on what week or month you visit, and recently, Disney just announced a very special celebration just in time for Black History Month.

Revealed on the official Disney Parks Blog, this celebration, called “Celebrate Soulfully”, will feature all kinds of fun and unique offerings in honor of Black heritage and culture “through music, food, art and more”.

The first event mentioned is “The Soul of Jazz: An American Adventure” which officially debut this Monday, Feb. 1, at EPCOT and will continue beyond the end of the month inside The American Adventure. This special event revolves around Joe Gardner from Disney and Pixar’s Soul (2020). This new exhibit showcases historic artifacts of famous jazz musicians and invites you on a musical tour of the United States.

Next on the itinerary is “Celebrate Soulfully at Disney Springs” which brings together several new offerings starting in February. Disney Parks Blog describes this as “jazz-inspired performances, new art displays, special food menus and more, there’s something for everyone to enjoy”.

Also, three evenings per week, musicians will perform throughout Disney Springs, playing musical tunes sure to stir your soul. Select dining locations will also feature special menu items, including Amorette’s Patisserie offering treats inspired by “Soul” and Walt Disney Animation Studio’s The Princess and the Frog (2009). As part of the “Movies Under the Stars” program, some Disney Resort Hotels during the month of February will show films celebrating Black culture, such as The Princess and the Frog. These complimentary movie screenings are available to guests of Disney Resort hotels, offering relaxing evening entertainment for the whole family in a serene outdoor setting.

Will you be attending any of these limited-time festivities? Let us know in the comments below!

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disney World’s water parks, four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!