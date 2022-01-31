Disney Guests Trespass, Climb Down Into a Blocked Off Area at EPCOT

As of late, we have seen quite a number of Disney World Guests climbing into unauthorized areas at the Disney Parks. For example, we reported on a Guest climbing out of a boat while on Living With the Land in an attempt to steal a cucumber as well as another Guest climbing into an off-limits area of Cinderella Castle.

Now, two more Walt Disney World Guests were spotted in an unauthorized and off-limits area, this time at EPCOT.

The two Guests were seen standing on the edge of World Showcase Lagoon yesterday evening, which is clearly a blocked off area as there is a fence surrounding the Lagoon for Guests’ safety.

These two Disney World Guests seem to have climbed over the fence and down onto a platform near the water. Mardi Gras Mel shared a photo of the Guests to Twitter along with the caption:

Juuust checking to make sure there’s no FotA booths down by the water

Juuust checking to make sure there’s no FotA booths down by the water pic.twitter.com/o2Qhm5FFID — Mardi Gras Mel ✨ (@PrincessMel2) January 30, 2022

The photo was shared around 4:50 p.m. EST on Sunday, January 30. At this time it is unknown if the Guests were escorted off Disney World property after this occurred.

As a reminder, the Walt Disney World Resort, as well as the other Disney Parks like the Disneyland Resort, have strict measures in place when it comes to prohibited activities while on property. For Walt Disney World specifically, which is where this incident took place, the website shares including the following is strictly forbidden:

Engaging in any unsafe act or other act that may impede the operation of the Walt Disney World Resort or any part thereof. Unauthorized access or entry into backstage areas or areas designated only for Cast Members. Obstructing sidewalks, entrances, driveways, patios, vestibules, stairways, corridors, halls or landings.

Walt Disney World Resort’s official property rules can be found here.