MCU Star Is “So Nervous” to Say Anything About “Brilliant” ‘Thor 4’

MCU actress Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie) in Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) doesn’t want to talk about any big movie because she is afraid of spoiling anything. Thompson must have watched Mark Ruffalo and Tom Holland over the years and learned that joining the infamous duo for spoilers is not something an MCU actor wants to do.

Thor 4 comes out this summer after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness debuts on May 6, 2022– which will star Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange as he will team up with Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Ameria Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) to handle the Multiverse, which has unleashed new threats for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This epic story will also feature cameos from previous Marvel franchises and reported to introduce the Fantastic Four, and possibly the X-Men, into the MCU.

Thor 4 is an enigma for Marvel fans as details for the upcoming film are sparse. All we know is Chris Hemsworth’s Thor will be joined by returning character, Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) who will take up the mantle of “Mighty Thor”. Christian Bale will be entering the MCU as Gorr the God Butcher. At the end of Endgame, Thor did leave with the Guardians of the Galaxy and so a connection between the two will also be something to expect in Thor’s latest adventure.

While talking to ET Canada, Thompson shared how the Marvel fandom scares her:

“I’m so nervous now to talk about anything related to those movies because the fandom is so real and I have said I will not be a house for spoilers. So I can’t say much, I think everything that we need to know has already been said, which is that she is the king of New Asgard, so she’s navigating her diplomatic duties, she’s reunited with her friend Thor and we’ve got the gang back together.”

She also went ahead to praise the director of Thor: Love and Thunder, Taika Waititi:

“Taika Waititi has done a brilliant job, and we’ll see. I think that the movie was great fun to make, the last time we got together, it was great fun to make, and people seemed to like the film, so if that’s any indication, our level of fun relative to the audience, then I think we’re in good shape.”

It is true that Thor Ragnarok (2017) was a great success for Marvel Studios as Taika Waititi recreated Thor and brought new life to the Avenger. Seeing that Tessa Thompson’s character is now the king of New Asgard will be interesting to see explored as she will join the crew with Thor for another adventure.

Thor: Love and Thunder releases in theaters on July 8, 2022.

Are you excited for Thor: Love and Thunder? Let us know in the comments below!

Phase Four has started off with a lot of content for Marvel fans to look forward to in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. On Disney+ you can expect Moon Knight on March 30, Ms. Marvel in Summer 2022, and She-Hulk to debut this year. For movies, Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness comes out on May 6, followed by Thor: Love and Thunder on July 8, and of course, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on November 11.