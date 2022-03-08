Marvel Almost Made Big Changes to Key Character In ‘WandaVision’

Marvel released some new concept art of Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness showing a different look at the character.
Related: Marvel’s ‘WandaVision’ Concept Artist Used ‘The Incredibles’ as Inspiration
After a full year of Marvel shows, it’s hard to remember that WandaVision was released on Disney+ over a year ago. WandaVision kicked off 2021 with fans getting to see what happened to Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff after the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019). As the episodes jumped through different decades of sitcoms, fans began to learn what was really happening in Westview.
Despite being a story about grief, WandaVision did receive an Emmy for the catchy tune, “Agatha All Along” which revealed that Wanda’s neighbor was none other than Agatha Harkness, a fan favorite witch from the comics. This revelation led to Agatha taking Wanda’s children and a final battle between the two. In the final battle, Wanda becomes the Scarlet Witch and defeats Agatha.
Related: “You Never Know”: Paul Bettany Teases Marvel Return After ‘WandaVision’
Marvel’s WandaVision: The Art of the Series is available this month and the art reveals a different look at the character. In the show, Agatha sports a purple and blue outfit, but the concept art of the character shows that Marvel had very different ideas for what Agatha would look like.
As Marvel continues to pass the torch to newer heroes, the Avengers won’t be alone to defend the world. It is only a matter of time before we see the Young Avengers, Illuminati, Defenders, Midnight Sons, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and the Thunderbolts enter the MCU.
More on WandaVision
Here’s a description of the fan-favorite MCU show:
Marvel Studios’ WandaVision blends the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision – two super-powered beings living their ideal suburban life – begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.