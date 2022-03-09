Popular Avenger Reportedly Returning to the MCU In A Big Way

It looks like Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight won’t be the only superhero in the new Marvel series.

Moon Knight is only a few weeks out from debuting on Disney+ leaving fans excited to see Isaac’s performance as the complex superhero. The six-episode series is set to explore Moon Knight, a hero with Dissociative Identity Disorder who also works for the Moon God, Khonshu.

The show will spend some time exploring the hero’s different personalities such as Steven Grant as the gift shop clerk, Marc Spector as the mercenary, and Moon Knight as one of Khonshu’s champions. Khonshu won’t be the only god to appear in the series as the show will feature several Egyptian gods.

Moon Knight’s villain appears to be Ethan Hawke’s, Arthur Harrow. In the comics, the character acts like a mad scientist, but the MCU has portrayed the character to be more like a cult leader. Kevin Feige has also made it clear that Moon Knight’s fight scenes will be testing the limits for what can happen in the MCU as the show will be more brutal than any previous Marvel project.

As fans are gearing up for the show’s debut, The DisInsider Show reports that the show will have an Avenger make an appearance:

“We know Moon Knight is coming out this month, but we have exclusively heard the Bruce Banner, Mark Ruffalo himself, will premiere in Moon Knight.”

If this is the case, then Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner/Hulk will be having a larger role in the MCU than fans thought. Ever since Ruffalo’s first appearance in The Avengers (2012), the actor has appeared in only a few films. For Phase Four, the actor has already appeared in a post-credits scene for Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021).

A cameo in Moon Knight would be the character’s second appearance and fans already know that Ruffalo will have a large role in She-Hulk. Surprisingly, Hulk is getting a lot of screen time all of a sudden which feels weird after Ruffalo states that he will be “passing the torch” to Tatiana Maslany in She-Hulk.

Why would Hulk appear in Moon Knight?

At first, Hulk doesn’t seem like the ideal Avenger to help Moon Knight. Hulk has always been shown to be uncontrollable and destructive as Hulk would smash his foes into buildings. In Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019), Bruce Banner couldn’t become the Hulk until he found a way to become Professor Hulk.

With Moon Knight, it is possible that Professor Hulk may be trying to stop Arthur Harrow. Bruce Banner is a respected scientist and very brilliant. It’s possible that he may have had heard of Harrow and when he saw the purple light coming out of the pyramid, Banner would have recognized that it was Harrow’s work.

While Moon Knight may be able to defeat Harrow in a fight, the character wouldn’t know how to disable the relic or weapon that Harrow could have created. This is where Banner’s intellect would be necessary to save the world from whatever Harrow has created.

It’s possible that Banner could appear as Professor Hulk, but it’s very confusing as to what is happening with the Hulk. In Shang Chi, Ruffalo is back to being Bruce Banner, but She-Hulk teases both Professor Hulk and Bruce Banner, leaving fans unsure of what is happening with the character.

More on Moon Knight

The show’s official synopsis is:

Moon Knight is a new globetrotting action-adventure series featuring a complex vigilante who suffers from dissociative identity disorder. The multiple identities who live inside him find themselves thrust into a deadly war of the gods against the backdrop of modern and ancient Egypt. Moon Knight is directed by Mohamed Diab and is coming to Disney+ on March 30.

As Marvel continues to pass the torch to newer heroes, the Avengers won’t be alone to defend the world. It is only a matter of time before we see the Young Avengers, Illuminati, Defenders, Midnight Sons, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and the Thunderbolts enter the MCU.

On Disney+ you can expect Moon Knight on March 30, Ms. Marvel in Summer 2022, and She-Hulk to debut this year. For movies, Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness comes out on May 6, followed by Thor: Love and Thunder on July 8, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on November 11.