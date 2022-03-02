‘Shang Chi’ Star Ready to Quit Marvel to Live Out “Weird ‘Star Wars’ Fantasy”

Shang Chi star, Simu Liu said that he is ready to retire and live out his Star Wars fantasy.

On Twitter, the actor Tweeted that he would love to make Star Wars TikToks all day and we can’t blame him. Star Wars TikToks can be hilarious and knowing that the actor already has a good following on social media, it wouldn’t be hard for the actor to make it into a career.

Here’s Simu Liu’s Tweet:

I have this weird fantasy of retiring and just making Star Wars TikToks all day

MCU fans want to see more of Shang Chi in the Marvel Universe as the actor has only appeared in one Marvel project. Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021) was a huge success for the MCU as a lot of fans were happy to see one of Marvel’s best martial artists appear on the big screen. If Liu did create a Star Wars TikTok account for fun, fans will of course love every second of it.

The chances of this fantasy becoming anything more than a funny Tweet is however unlikely as Simu Liu is just getting started with the MCU. Hopefully, Liu will keep his promise and make some funny TikToks for the fans.

Liu did admit that this hard work for Shang Chi didn’t come easily for the actor. He shared that he may have “exaggerated” his martial arts skills to land the role. In Variety’s Actors on Actors series, Simu Liu explained the whole story to West Side Story (2021) actress, Ariana Debose:

“When I got the part, they asked me about my martial arts background and experience, which of course I exaggerated because I wanted the job really badly. I had done some work as an on-again, off-again stuntman, but if we’re honest, I think I was more of a dancer than I ever was a martial artist. Pretty much from the moment I was cast, I started working with trainers and learning how to move. I had such awful flexibility. My groin and my tendons were just so stiff. A big part of that early process was just bending my body and trying to rip those legs apart.”

It’s hard to imagine someone other than Liu as Shang Chi. It’s perfectly normal for actors to do intensive training for their roles, and Liu’s hard work seemed to have paid off as his fight scenes in the film were fantastic. The actor credits this to Brad Allan, his action director:

“Making it appear as if it is not over-choreographed was equally important for our movie. We worked with an incredible action director in Brad Allan who sadly passed away last year. He came from the Jackie Chan stunt team and has such an awareness of fighting in a way that is dance-like. He played such a big role, alongside our fight choreographers, in making each action sequence feel like a living, breathing thing.”

Liu is expected to return to the MCU for Shang Chi 2 which is in early development with Destin Daniel Cretton returning to direct. Knowing Marvel, there’s a good chance the character will pop up in another project before his next movie as cameos are a big part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For the moment it’s uncertain when we can expect Liu to return, but in the meantime, we can hope to get some funny Star Wars TikToks while we wait for Shang Chi 2.

The MCU is just beginning to add more superhero teams into the Marvel universe because now, the Avengers need all the help they can get. It is only a matter of time before we see the Young Avengers, Illuminati, Defenders, Midnight Sons, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and the Thunderbolts enter the MCU.

Do you think Simu Liu will create a Star Wars TikTok account? When will Shang Chi return to the MCU? Let us know what you think in the comments section below!

