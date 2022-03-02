“I Know Qui-Gon’s In It” – Liam Neeson Reportedly Making ‘Star Wars’ Return

The hype surrounding upcoming Star Wars series, Obi-Wan Kenobi, is starting to build now that the show has an official release date of May 25, 2022.

Now, perhaps the most exciting scoop of all has dropped thanks to an accidental slip of the tongue. Jason Ward of “Making Star Wars” was having a conversation with “Star Wars Santa” when the following conversation occurred:

When the discussion reached the odds of Yoda showing up in the series, it was wondered whether Yoda would show up in person, or through some sort of "Force Skype" connection. According to what Ward says, Yoda isn't the only character with that question hanging over his head! "Well that's my question about Qui-Gon," Ward states in the video. "I know Qui-Gon's in it, but I don't know if he's a voice-over or if he's a physical ghost." He quickly added, "That was a really big scoop, by the way, I just dropped. I know he's in it now. Like I know. I've been told [gives 'thumbs up' sign]."

It wouldn’t be a complete shock to see the fan-favorite character return to the Star Wars universe. Liam Neeson, who famously played the maverick Jedi Master in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999), has previously expressed that he would, under the right circumstances, reprise his Star Wars role.

In an Entertainment Weekly interview, he spoke about the possibility:

"…but I do get a kick out of it [being cast in action films], I must admit. I'm 69! I just turned 69 years of age, and the conversations I have with my agent now are, "Liam, have you read this script? It's an action script," and I say, "Chris, let me ask you this, they do know what age I am, right?" "Yes, they do." "Okay, that's all I want to know, thank you." That being said, I keep reasonably fit, and you just have to for some of these films. If you're playing the lead in any film, you have the responsibility; you're in practically every scene, it behooves you to be fit."

Given that Jinn was killed by Darth Maul (Ray Park) and Park has already hinted that his Sith Lord will be back on Tatooine in Obi-Wan Kenobi, seeing — or even hearing from — the Jedi again wouldn’t be shocking.

In addition to Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan Kenobi) and Hayden Christensen (Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader), Bonnie Piesse and Joel Edgerton are set to reprise their prequel trilogy roles as Luke’s Aunt Beru and Uncle Owen Lars, while newcomers like Moses Ingram, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., and Sung Kang will join the Star Wars story for the first time.

It has long been known that the Inquisitors will make their live-action debut in Obi-Wan Kenobi, which will be set approximately eight years after the execution of Emperor Palpatine’s Order 66, in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005).

At this point, Jedi Knight Kenobi is living in seclusion on Tatooine — far away from his former Padawan Darth Vader — looking after young farm boy Luke Skywalker from afar.

What do you think? Is Liam Neeson returning to the Star Wars franchise?