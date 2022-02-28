Patrick Stewart Was “Astonished” That Fans Discovered His MCU Debut

Patrick Stewart was surprised that fans spotted him in the trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022).

Benedict Cumberbatch’s Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange seems to be in some trouble as the former Sorcerer Supreme is going to be needing all the help he can get. The Multiverse has been unleashed and now the Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to change in a big way. Fans already got a glimpse of the possibilities that the Multiverse offers in Loki and Spider-Man No Way Home (2021) when Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man characters appeared on screen with Tom Holland.

The Spider-Men all together have caused theaters to explode with excitement all over the world, but Marvel is far from done with exploring variants in the Multiverse. Fans already know that Doctor Strange and Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch will have several variants in the film.

Stewart has been involved with Marvel movies for a long time — first appearing in X-Men (2000) — and after confirming his role in the MCU, the legendary actor will be reprising his role as Charles Xavier/Professor X. In the beginning, Stewart has deflected his involvement in the film by saying that anybody could impersonate him, or by not knowing who Doctor Strange is.

Now, the actor has admitted in a recent interview on Jake’s Takes YouTube channel that he is indeed in the film:

“Well, I had my phone turned off as it happened, so I didn’t hear anything. It wasn’t until the next morning when I woke up and looked at my phone and found that I had been bombarded with responses and that my PR people had sent me reactions that they had detailed and passed onto me… I actually didn’t recognize my own voice, it sounded different. Whether I had a cold or something at the time, I don’t know. But I was astonished, and all they saw was the back of my shoulder, and I think my earlobe, nothing else. There would have been so many connections made. But, uh, it pleased me.”

Stewart should know that it doesn’t take much for fans to spot certain details in trailers or posters. Fans have already found many secrets teases for what Doctor Strange 2 will bring and one of the prominent rumors is that the X-Men will make an appearance in the Doctor Strange sequel. Now that fans know that Xavier is in the movie, it isn’t too hard to believe that more X-Men members will show up in the film.

Fans have wanted the X-Men in the MCU for a long time and it seems that the wait for them to make their first appearance won’t be too far away.

Doctor Strange 2 is directed by Sam Raimi and stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange in the main timeline, but he will also play other variants in the movie such as Zombie Strange, Defender Strange, and Strange Supreme. The movie will also star Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff, America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), Wong as the Sorcerer Supreme (Benedict Wong), Mordo, (Chiwetel Ejiofor), Rintrah (Adam Hugill), Charles Xavier/Professor X (Sir Patrick Stewart), and potentially other characters from the Marvel universe.

The MCU is just beginning to add more superhero teams into the Marvel universe because now, the Avengers need all the help they can get. It is only a matter of time before we see the Young Avengers, Illuminati, Defenders, Midnight Sons, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and the Thunderbolts enter the MCU.

