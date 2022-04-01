‘Spider-Man’ Andrew Garfield Hilariously Weighs In On Will Smith Oscars Slap

The 2022 Oscars is over, but the world won’t let Will Smith forget his infamous interruption of the award show to slap actor Chris Rock. Hollywood is crumbling due to the controversy, but some stars are making light of the matter and moving on, including Marvel alum Andrew Garfield.

Andrew Garfield is on top of the world. Being one of the most talked-about actors during the tumultuous Oscars, Garfield came right behind Will Smith and Chris Rock in the social media buzz. If that slap from Smith had not happened, Andrew Garfield might have been the most famous man that night — without winning an award!

Every Marvel fan wants to see more of the Hacksaw Ridge (2016) actor, especially in the Marvel Collection.

While leaving the Academy Awards, actor Andrew Garfield (Eyes of Tammy Faye) hilariously recreated Will Smith’s slap moment to a friend before attending the infamous after-party:

Andrew Garfield reacreating Will Smith’s slap after the oscars

Andrew Garfield reacreating Will Smith's slap after the oscars pic.twitter.com/9KvSZN6ouK — Sƿɿძ૯ylɿf૯ (@SpideylifeOne) March 31, 2022

Andrew Garfield’s reaction is wholesome and quite comical, as he’s reacting to the situation as most of the world did: absolutely “gobsmacked”:

I think you’ll find everyone would react to that slap like Andrew has, kinda shocked and gobsmacked

I think you'll find everyone would react to that slap like Andrew has, kinda shocked and gobsmacked — Kimberly Day (@DayKimbers123) March 31, 2022

Another fan weighs in on Garfield’s reaction:

It looks like he got over it and was already laughing and smiling about it by the end of the night

It looks like he got over it and was already laughing and smiling about it by the end of the night — Tameah505 (@tameah515) April 1, 2022

No bad blood here, just a few laughs from The Social Network (2010) star and friends, undoubtedly moving on from the subject afterward and getting on with their lives.

Not all stars that reacted to Will Smith’s “violent” and aggressive outbursts were so fortunate, as The Batman (2022) star Zoë Kravitz is facing backlash following social media posts condemning Will Smith, claiming that the Oscars glorify “assaulting” people:

Zoë Kravitz posts a image saying “here is a picture of my dress at the party after the [#Oscars] show -where we are apparently screaming profanities and assaulting people on stage now.”

Zoë Kravitz posts a image saying “here is a picture of my dress at the party after the [#Oscars] show -where we are apparently screaming profanities and assaulting people on stage now.” pic.twitter.com/sBFpRnW88P — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 29, 2022

Andrew Garfield was one of the most popular names at the Oscars, ranking fourth (behind Will Smith, Chris Rock, and Jada Pinkett Smith) for simply attending the event.

The outpour of love the actor receives confirms that every Marvel fan is ready for The Amazing Spider-Man 3, but until then, they’re behind Andrew Garfield no matter what.

With Doctor Octopus/Doc Ock (Alfred Molina), Norman Osborn/Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), and Electro (Jamie Foxx) all appearing in the MCU, it’s clear that Marvel is opening the door to new universes of heroes and villains for future MCU movies (not just in New York, but more!).

The Marvel Universe is becoming much more than iconic characters/Earth’s Mightiest Heroes like Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), and Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson).

With rumors of The Amazing Spider-Man 3 being greenlit soon with Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, and Emma Stone reportedly attached to the project, Andrew Garfield’s superhero career is far from over.

What do you think about Will Smith’s Oscars slap? Let us know in the comments below!