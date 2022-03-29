“Finally Something Real!” – ‘Star Wars’ Icon Defends Will Smith’s Oscars Assault

Although Mark Hamill (Jedi Knight Luke Skywalker), Carrie Fisher (Princess Leia Organa), and Harrison Ford (Han Solo) are the core trio who make up the heart and soul of George Lucas’s Star Wars original trilogy, Grand Master Yoda (Frank Oz) is a Star Wars icon in his own right.

Oz, a Jim Henson’s Muppets legend, is perhaps best known for being the puppeteer and voice behind Yoda in Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back (1980), Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi (1983), Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999), and Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi (2017).

Now, the entertainer is speaking out about the 2022 Oscar night’s wildest moment — Will Smith (Men In Black, Independence Day, Fresh Prince of Bel-Air) assaulting comedian Chris Rock after the latter made a G.I. Jane joke seemingly poking fun at Jada Pinkett-Smith’s alopecia condition.

The situation has divided fans, even after Smith publicly apologized to Grammy Award-winner Rock. Some feel that his actions were warranted, while others are outraged by the actor’s behavior.

Oz, seemingly, falls into the former category. He took to Twitter to say:

After being a member for 30 years I’m embarrassed to be associated with the Oscars telecast.Not because of “The Slap” but because of the phoniness of the show. All I sense is a desperate attempt to get more viewers by any means possible, not a show about the love of making movies

The actor went on to share his thoughts about the Smith/Rock debacle, writing:

At last! Something real at The Oscars!

As for whether or not Oz will ever return to Muppets or to the Star Wars franchise for projects set before Yoda’s death on Dagobah in Return of the Jedi, the prospect seems unlikely. Last year, he shared:

“I’d love to do the Muppets again but Disney doesn’t want me, and Sesame Street hasn’t asked me for 10 years. They don’t want me because I won’t follow orders and I won’t do the kind of Muppets they believe in. The soul’s not there. The soul is what makes things grow and be funny. But I miss them and love them.”

More on Grand Master Yoda

The official Star Wars Databank describes Yoda as:

Yoda was a legendary Jedi Master and stronger than most in his connection with the Force. Small in size but wise and powerful, he trained Jedi for over 800 years, playing integral roles in the Clone Wars, the instruction of Luke Skywalker, and unlocking the path to immortality.

