‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Big ‘Empire Strikes Back’ Cameo Has Been Spoiled

The wait for the next live-action Star Wars series, Obi-Wan Kenobi, is almost over. The Deborah Chow-directed show will debut on Disney+ on May 25, 2022.

The series is set to follow McGregor’s title Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi about eight years after the events of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005), including the execution of Emperor Palpatine’s Order 66.

The show wrapped filming in August 2021 and is set to feature a number of new and returning Star Wars characters.

In addition to stars Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan Kenobi) and Hayden Christensen (Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader), Bonnie Piesse and Joel Edgerton are set to reprise their roles as Luke’s Aunt Beru and Uncle Owen Lars, while newcomers like Moses Ingram, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., and Sung Kang will join the Star Wars franchise for the first time.

It has long been known that the Inquisitors will make their live-action debut in Obi-Wan Kenobi, and there are numerous reports that actress Vivien Lyra Blair will portray a young Princess Leia Organa.

Now, another cameo appearance has seemingly been spoiled — this time hearkening all the way back to George Lucas’s original trilogy standout, Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back (1980).

A new purported leak notes “that the bounty hunter 4-LOM will make an appearance in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series.”

LOM droids were a flawed type of protocol droid, and 4-LOM in particular became ruthless. Alongside IG-88, Dengar, Bossk, Zuckuss and Boba Fett, 4-LOM was one of the six bounty hunters hired to find the Millennium Falcon in ESB.

Although he has not appeared onscreen since 1980, the droid has been featured in several comic book runs, including “Star Wars“, “Darth Vader”, “Bounty Hunters”, and, most recently, “War of the Bounty Hunters.”

The official Star Wars Databank describes 4-LOM as:

A rusty droid with insectile features, 4-LOM was originally a protocol droid, but logic glitches allowed him to escape his programming and become a bounty hunter. That proved a perfect occupation for the cold, calculating mechanical.

As for the exact plot of Obi-Wan Kenobi, McGregor himself has shared that Star Wars fans can expect to finally get a glimpse of Luke Skywalker’s childhood on the desert planet of Tatooine, though it has also been confirmed that the series will leave the sand behind to travel to a brand new planet.

More on Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back

The official description of The Empire Strikes Back reads:

Discover the conflict between good and evil in the electrifying Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back. After the destruction of the Death Star, Imperial forces continue to pursue the Rebels. After the Rebellion’s defeat on the ice planet Hoth, Luke [Mark Hamill] journeys to the planet Dagobah to train with Jedi Master Yoda [Frank Oz], who has lived in hiding since the fall of the Republic. In an attempt to convert Luke to the dark side, Darth Vader [David Prowse/James Earl Jones] lures young Skywalker into a trap in the Cloud City of Bespin.

Are you excited to see 4-LOM return to the Star Wars franchise?