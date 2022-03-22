Leaked ‘Star Wars’ Wrap Gift Teases Princess Leia’s Official Return

Star Wars fans have been waiting for Deborah Chow’s upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series for seemingly forever and, now, the wait is almost over. The prequel trilogy-era Star Wars project will hit the Disney+ streaming platform on May 25, 2022.

The series is set to follow McGregor’s Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi about eight years after the events of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005), including the execution of Emperor Palpatine’s Order 66.

The show wrapped filming in August 2021 and is set to feature a number of new and returning Star Wars characters.

In addition to stars Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan Kenobi) and Hayden Christensen (Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader), Bonnie Piesse and Joel Edgerton are set to reprise their roles as Luke’s Aunt Beru and Uncle Owen Lars, while newcomers like Moses Ingram, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., and Sung Kang will join the Star Wars franchise for the first time.

It has long been known that the Inquisitors will make their live-action debut in Obi-Wan Kenobi, but there have also been rumors of another popular character returning in the series — original trilogy icon Princess Leia Organa.

Made famous by the indomitable late Carrie Fisher in George Lucas’s original trilogy, reports abounded last year that actress Vivien Lyra Blair would play a young version of Jedi Luke Skywalker’s twin sister.

Per McGregor himself, we already know that Luke’s childhood on Tatooine will be shown for the first time in Obi-Wan Kenobi, so it serves to reason that Leia’s will also be explored.

Now, a new report indicates that the Obi-Wan Kenobi cast and crew wrap gift may confirm Blair’s role:

The gift itself is a worry stone, which reads, “‘I have a good feeling about this!’ Love, Vivien Lyra Blair 2021 JT.” Of course, the quote itself is a play on the iconic Star Wars line, “I have a bad feeling about this,” while the JT would seemingly represent the series’ production title of “Joshua Tree.” Related: Move Over Millie Bobby Brown, See Sebastian Stan as Luke Skywalker

While this isn’t, of course, 100% confirmation that Blair will be playing Leia in the upcoming Star Wars streamer, it certainly indicates that she is involved in the project, and there is a high probability that we will see her in the role of the young Princess on Naboo.

