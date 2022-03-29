Will Smith Officially Apologizes to “Unbothered” Chris Rock, Fans Split

Chris Rock (left) and Will Smith (right)

Credit: @DiscussingFilm Twitter

Oscar night 2022 got wild when Will Smith (Men In Black, Independence Day) punched comedian Chris Rock in the face after Rock made a G.I. Jane joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith.

Will Smith holding award at 2022 Oscars
Credit: ABC

Pinkett-Smith suffers from alopecia, a condition that can cause hair loss both on the head and all over the body. The fallout from the incident was swift, with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences currently debating if Smith should get to keep the Academy Award he won on the evening the situation occurred.

Chris Rock (left) and Will Smith (right)
Credit: @DiscussingFilm Twitter

Furthermore, many fans have been condemning Smith online. Others, however, have defended the actor’s actions, saying that he was defending his family’s honor.

No matter which camp you fall into, it was one of the wildest Oscar evenings in recent history.

Will Smith at Oscars 2022
Credit: ABC

Now, Smith has issued an official apology to Rock. People reports that the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum said:

“Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.”

“I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

chris rock abc interview
Credit: ABC

As for the Emmy and Grammy Award winner, Us Weekly notes that the Rock was seemingly “unbothered” by the assault at Vanity Fair’s famous Oscar party. He has declined to press charges against the actor.

Fans online are split after Smith finally addressed Rock.

Rob Reiner has strong opinions on the matter:

Will Smith owes Chris Rock a huge apology. There is no excuse for what he did. He’s lucky Chris is not filing assault charges. The excuses he made tonight were bull****.

ODDSbible posted a picture of English Premier League soccer player, Marcus Rashford, who recently faced his own controversy and quipped:

Marcus Rashford typing up Will Smith’s apology tweet

Twitter user Tammy Anderson had a similar reaction:

You mean Will Smith’s publicist wrote an apology.

Kieth Smith has differing feelings, writing:

Where is Chris Rock’s apology to Will Smith’s Wife for crossing the line on his Pathetic Insensitive joke against her?

Currently, Rock has not issued a public response to the apology.

What are your thoughts on this ongoing situation?

