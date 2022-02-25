Disney Sets ‘Haunted Mansion’ Movie Release Date

Disney fans looking forward to the release of the live-action Haunted Mansion movie now have a date to look forward to.

Disney confirmed in 2020 that it would be making another live-action version of Haunted Mansion. The first live-action film, made in 2003, starred Eddie Murphy as Jim Evers but was not well-received by the public, receiving just a 5.1 rating on IMDb and 13% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Now, the new film has aligned a star-studded cast featuring Tiffany Haddish (The Kitchen, The Secret Life of Pets, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder) Owen Wilson (Cars, Marley & Me, Night At The Museum), Rosario Dawson (Rent, The Lego Batman Movie, Eagle Eye), Danny DeVito (Matilda, Twins, Dumbo), and LaKeith Stanfield (Get Out, Judas and the Black Messiah, Mandalorian). Haunted Mansion will be directed by Justin Simien.

First reported by deadline, Disney is planning a theatrical release on March 10, 2023 for the film.

Both Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, who you may know as the duo behind Disney’s live-action Aladdin and the upcoming Lilo & Stitch remake, will produce the live-action Haunted Mansion film under their Rideback production banner.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “Story details are being kept in the dark but it is known that ostensibly the film will follow a family that moves into the titular mansion. However, it is the characters around that nucleus that will have a big portion of the moonlight shining on them.”

The project began filming in Louisiana in October 2021.

Of course, the movie is based on the iconic Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort attraction Haunted Mansion. The ride takes foolish mortals through on a tour through an eerie mansion inhabited by 999 spirits. Of course, there is room for one more.

Disney describes the attraction this way:

A Spirited Tour

The disembodied voice of the Ghost Host is your private guide through the cadaverous realm of an eerie haunted estate, home to ghosts, ghouls and supernatural surprises. Glide past a casket-filled conservatory, Madame Leota’s chilling séance room and a ghostly graveyard of singing specters as you attempt to find your way out. Beware of hitchhikers—these phantom pranksters may follow you home. Happy haunting!

