‘Star Wars’ Fans Rip Apart Grogu Retcon

When Grogu (AKA “Baby Yoda”) first hit the scene in The Mandalorian on November 12, 2019, he was an instant hit with both longtime Star Wars fans and with those who had never even seen a single Star Wars movie.

Now, over the course of two seasons so far, showrunner Jon Favreau and executive producer Dave Filoni have taken us on a brilliant journey across the galaxy far, far away as bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu meet characters new and old — from adventures with Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) and Cara Dune (Gina Carano) on Nevarro to crossing paths with Bo-Katan Krzye (Katee Sackhoff) on Trask to learning Grogu’s tragic backstory from Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) on Corvus to the reintroduction of Jedi Knight Luke Skywalker (CGI Mark Hamill/Graham Hamilton), for the past couple of years, the Star Wars story has arguably felt more authentic than it has since the release of Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back (1980).

Tano, as noted, has played a key role in explaining Grogu’s sad story — she explained he was at the Jedi Temple on Coruscant during the execution of Emperor Palpatine’s Order 66 — and, then, in Mandalorian spinoff, The Book of Boba Fett, Skywalker also used the Force to provide viewers with additional answers about the tiny foundling’s life so far.

One huge question still remains, though. Who rescued Grogu from Imperial troops on the capital planet?

A particular Star Wars fan is hoping that Star Wars icon Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) will be proven to be the little Jedi’s savior in his self-titled upcoming series. Reddit user u/TDR1411 wrote:

Imagine the internet breaking in half if Obi-Wan was the one who rescues Grogu from the Jedi temple and we get a shot of Ewan holding the puppet. Do you think this could happen? This is one ROTS retcon I wouldn't mind. Where could it go next if it happened?

Other fans online immediately started ripping this retcon apart. u/Rudraakkshh almost immediately chimed in with:

That would be a pretty major retcon. In ROTS, Yoda and Obi-Wan come after the massacre at the Jedi temple had already taken place. If Obi-Wan finds Grogu at that point, it means Grogu was hidden by another Jedi or maybe he hid himself. If you mean that Obi-Wan rescued him during Order 66, it would completely fuck up the continuity.

u/Technophyer1 expressed strong sentiments:

…please no. This is Obi Wan’s show not Grogu’s, not everything needs to tie into the Mandalorian. This would serve absolutely no good purpose in the show outside of dumb and pointless fan service. Fan service can be good and make a story better but this us not one of those ways.

Another user, u/MyManTheo, responded to the comment, noting that this particular move might not even constitute “fan service,” despite the original poster’s opinion:

I’m not even sure the extent to which this would even be fan service given the amount of fans it would annoy

u/Redeem123 summed up what most fans seem to think, writing:

For what purpose other than fan service? We see Obi Wan leave Mustafar, then we see him take Padmé to Polis Massa with Bail and Yoda, then they go to Naboo, then he goes to Tatooine with Luke. There's no indication that he went to Coruscant at any point. It wouldn't make any sense for him to go back while he's rushing Padmé to care, and it wouldn't make any sense for him to do it while he's taking Luke to Tatooine. Nevermind the fact that Order 66 is going on that whole time. Well really, the bulk of O66 happened well before that. So either Obi Wan went to save Grogu while he was busy doing other things, or he had Grogu tucked away during their fight on Mustafar. He obviously doesn't keep Grogu with him, so he has to take him to someone else. Why not just have that someone else be the one who rescues Grogu?

Some Reddit users made suggestions that Barriss Offee and Mace Windu could be Grogu’s saviors, though Offee should be imprisoned at the time of Order 66 according to the Star Wars timeline. Windu, however, could potentially emerge as the Jedi Knight who saved the little foundling.

For now, however, viewers will just have to wait until Obi-Wan Kenobi debuts on May 25, 2022 to see what happens eight years after the events of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005).

In addition to McGregor and Hayden Christensen (Darth Vader/Anakin Skywalker), Bonnie Piesse and Joel Edgerton are set to reprise their prequel trilogy roles as Luke’s Aunt Beru and Uncle Owen Lars, while newcomers like Moses Ingram, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., and Sung Kang will join the Star Wars story for the first time.

What do you think about this fan’s Grogu retcon?