Samuel L. Jackson Gave Brie Larson His Iconic Lightsaber Amid ‘Star Wars’ Rumors

With rumors of Marvel actress Brie Larson reportedly joining the Star Wars universe soon, Samuel L. Jackson helped Larson join the Star Wars universe in a crazy way.

Actors Samuel L. Jackson (Pulp Fiction, The Incredible) and Brie Larson (Avengers: Endgame, Room) are inseparable after sharing the Marvel Cinematic Universe big screen in Captain Marvel (2019), as well as appearing together in Kong: Skull Island (2017) and more.

Over recent years, Brie Larson has faced immense backlash from critics and Marvel fans over various social media posts to random NFT-pushing. However, the actress is still one of Hollywood’s most popular stars.

In talks to join the Skywalker saga, reportedly courted as Luke Skywalker’s wife Mara Jade from Legends, Larson took a big jump closer to becoming a new Jedi after Samuel L. Jackson gave her his infamous purple lightsaber:

“He walked in and dropped this bag on my lap that was this kind of beautiful silk bag.” “I opened it and it was his lightsaber, and I just immediately burst into tears.”

While filming Captain Marvel, Jackson threw Brie Larson off guard when he brought his lightsaber inscribed with a particular word to set, allowing the Avenger to hold a piece of the legacy of George Lucas.

Mace Windu’s lightsaber remains one of the most popular within the Star Wars franchise, given that Windu is the only Jedi Knight in canon to wield a magenta saber.

Larson continues:

“I don’t think he’s supposed to have it. I’m not even sure if I’m supposed to say that he has it.” “It says: ‘Bad Motherf—–.”

Flash forward, and rumors of Mace Windu returning to Star Wars via The Mandalorian with director Bryce Dallas Howard is ramping up, as Jackson has hinted multiple times over the last decade that he wishes to return to the galaxy far, far away.

While it’s clear that Jackson eventually took back his lightsaber, having Brie Larson cross paths with an iconic piece of Jedi council history helps propel her motive to join Lucasfilm and the next era of Star Wars soon.