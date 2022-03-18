Samuel L. Jackson Gave Brie Larson His Iconic Lightsaber Amid ‘Star Wars’ Rumors

With rumors of Marvel actress Brie Larson reportedly joining the Star Wars universe soon, Samuel L. Jackson helped Larson join the Star Wars universe in a crazy way.
Related: Disney Is Blatantly Avoiding George Lucas’s ‘Star Wars’ Original Trilogy
Actors Samuel L. Jackson (Pulp Fiction, The Incredible) and Brie Larson (Avengers: Endgame, Room) are inseparable after sharing the Marvel Cinematic Universe big screen in Captain Marvel (2019), as well as appearing together in Kong: Skull Island (2017) and more.
Related: “Put Me In Coach,” Samuel L. Jackson Hints Return in ‘The Mandalorian’
Over recent years, Brie Larson has faced immense backlash from critics and Marvel fans over various social media posts to random NFT-pushing. However, the actress is still one of Hollywood’s most popular stars.
In talks to join the Skywalker saga, reportedly courted as Luke Skywalker’s wife Mara Jade from Legends, Larson took a big jump closer to becoming a new Jedi after Samuel L. Jackson gave her his infamous purple lightsaber:
“He walked in and dropped this bag on my lap that was this kind of beautiful silk bag.”
“I opened it and it was his lightsaber, and I just immediately burst into tears.”
Related: Gina Carano Speaks Out After Pablo Hidalgo Controversy
While filming Captain Marvel, Jackson threw Brie Larson off guard when he brought his lightsaber inscribed with a particular word to set, allowing the Avenger to hold a piece of the legacy of George Lucas.
Mace Windu’s lightsaber remains one of the most popular within the Star Wars franchise, given that Windu is the only Jedi Knight in canon to wield a magenta saber.
Related: How Temuera Morrison Could Appear as a COMPLETELY Different Character in ‘Ahsoka’
Larson continues:
“I don’t think he’s supposed to have it. I’m not even sure if I’m supposed to say that he has it.”
“It says: ‘Bad Motherf—–.”
Related: New Live-Action ‘Rebels’ Character Set to Hunt Obi-Wan Kenobi
Flash forward, and rumors of Mace Windu returning to Star Wars via The Mandalorian with director Bryce Dallas Howard is ramping up, as Jackson has hinted multiple times over the last decade that he wishes to return to the galaxy far, far away.
Related: Dave Filoni Fought Disney to Bring Hayden Christensen Back as Darth Vader
The world of (Mark Hamill), (Carrie Fisher), (Harrison Ford), (James Earl Jones), Yoda (Frank Oz), Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein), (Ray Parker), (Boba Fett (/Temura Morrison), Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor), Jedi Knight Grogu (AKA “Baby Yoda”), Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), Cara Dune (Gina Carano), Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), Koska Reeves (Sasha Banks), Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), Mos Pelgo Marshal Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant), and Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) the , the Death Star, and The Clone Wars.
Within the moving past : A (2016) or the controversial The Last Jedi (2018) as we dive into the or explore new realities of the Star Wars universe with each new or the upcoming like : 2 or .
Related: The Spin that Ruined ‘Star Wars’: Fans “Cringe” At ‘Book of Boba Fett’ Finale
While it’s clear that Jackson eventually took back his lightsaber, having Brie Larson cross paths with an iconic piece of Jedi council history helps propel her motive to join Lucasfilm and the next era of Star Wars soon.