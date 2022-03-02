‘Star Wars’ Reportedly Replacing Hayden Christensen with Younger Version

in Star Wars

Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker

Credit: Lucasfilm

The Star Wars universe is exploding with the Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+, something every Star Wars fan has waited years for. New reports suggest that Lucasfilm is giving Hayden Christensen the controversial de-aging technique on Mark Hamill for The Mandalorian.

Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker
Credit: Lucasfilm

Obi-Wan Kenobi debuts on May 25, and fans eagerly wait for a sneak peek of the new Star Wars story.

Once Lucasfilm releases an official trailer for the limited series, fans will reportedly see a de-aged version of actor Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker:

Hayden Christensen will reportedly be de-aged for certain scenes as #AnakinSkywalker in the #ObiWanKenobi series!

Concept art for Kenobi revealed that fans would be getting glimpses back to the Clone Wars, with Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) and Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) in the Jedi Temple on Coruscant — before the fall of the Galactic Republic from Emporer Palpatine and Order 66.

Hayden Christensen at Galaxys Edge in Disneyland
Credit: Disney

It’s been 17 years since McGregor and Christensen shared the screen in any Star Wars franchise, game, or related media. Two decades later and the Jedi Knights have been reunited.

As a result of the near 20 year period of waiting, Kathleen Kennedy, director Deborah Chow, and crew are putting Hayden Christensen through some deepfake technology to turn back the clocks.

luke skywalker with grogu in backpack book of boba fett
Credit: Lucasfilm

Lucasfilm was recently under fire for some claiming that the de-aged technology used for Mark Hamill’s Luke Skywalker in The Book of Boba Fett was “off,” but many praised the technological improvement from Skywalker’s first appearance in season two of The Mandalorian.

Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker holding Grogu
Credit: Lucasfilm

Hayden Christensen has aged incredibly well, especially after the strenuous hate he received from the prequel trilogy and more.

In a recent video, Christensen wishes young Star Wars fans “May the Force be with you,” and the 40-year-old looked pretty darn good. Nonetheless, everyone ages (including co-star Ewan McGregor), and some scenes featuring the Jedi Knight will require a de-aged version of Christensen.

Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker in 'Revenge of the Sith'
Credit: Lucasfilm

It’s unclear how far Obi-Wan Kenobi will span back, but the series is set 10 years after the events of Order 66 and 10 years before Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977) takes place.

Audiences will be seeing new encounters between the retired Ben Kenobi and Darth Vader, as well as the fan-favorite planet Tatooine after being featured in The Book of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian.

More about Obi-Wan Kenobi

McGregor recently stated that the most “annoying” part of returning to his Star Wars role was that he knew the series was happening years before Lucasfilm even announced its development in 2019:

“That was annoying. Every interview I ever did for, you know, years, people would say, ‘Well, are the rumors true?’ And I’d have to sort of, I’d have to lie. I’d have to say, ‘Well, you know, I don’t know. I’d be happy to play him one day again.’”

Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi
Credit: Lucasfilm

The world of Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher), Han Solo (Harrison Ford), Darth Vader (James Earl Jones), Jedi Master Yoda (Frank Oz), Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein), Darth Maul (Ray Parker), Anakin Skywalker (Boba Fett (Jeremy Bulloch/Temura Morrison), Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor), Jedi Knight Grogu (AKA “Baby Yoda”), Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff)Koska Reeves (Sasha Banks), Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), and Moff Gideon’s (Giancarlo Esposito) the Millennium Falcon, the Death Star, and The Clone Wars.

Within the Star Wars franchise, Lucasfilm is moving past Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) or the controversial Rian Johnson Star Wars film The Last Jedi (2018) as we dive into the Old Republic or explore new realities of the Star Wars universe with each new TV show or the upcoming Star Wars game like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 or Star Wars Eclipse.

obi wan kenobi (right) and anakin skywalker (left) lightsaber duel on mustafar
Credit: Lucasfilm

Obi-Wan Kenobi begins streaming on Disney+ on May 25, 2022 — 45 years after A New Hope (1977) debuted in theaters!

Are you excited to see Obi-Wan and Anakin reunited? Let us know in the comments below!

