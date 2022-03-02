‘Star Wars’ Reportedly Replacing Hayden Christensen with Younger Version

The Star Wars universe is exploding with the Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+, something every Star Wars fan has waited years for. New reports suggest that Lucasfilm is giving Hayden Christensen the controversial de-aging technique on Mark Hamill for The Mandalorian.
Related: Rosario Dawson Shares Support For Original Ahsoka, Ashley Eckstein
Obi-Wan Kenobi debuts on May 25, and fans eagerly wait for a sneak peek of the new Star Wars story.
Once Lucasfilm releases an official trailer for the limited series, fans will reportedly see a de-aged version of actor Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker:
Hayden Christensen will reportedly be de-aged for certain scenes as #AnakinSkywalker in the #ObiWanKenobi series!
Hayden Christensen will reportedly be de-aged for certain scenes as #AnakinSkywalker in the #ObiWanKenobi series! Details: https://t.co/TTqQBuH61R pic.twitter.com/gnPAXVjZ9s
— Star Wars – The Direct (@StarWars_Direct) March 1, 2022
Concept art for Kenobi revealed that fans would be getting glimpses back to the Clone Wars, with Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) and Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) in the Jedi Temple on Coruscant — before the fall of the Galactic Republic from Emporer Palpatine and Order 66.
Related: 22 Years Later, Lucasfilm Reveals Why Anakin Built C-3PO
It’s been 17 years since McGregor and Christensen shared the screen in any Star Wars franchise, game, or related media. Two decades later and the Jedi Knights have been reunited.
As a result of the near 20 year period of waiting, Kathleen Kennedy, director Deborah Chow, and crew are putting Hayden Christensen through some deepfake technology to turn back the clocks.
Related: “Get Dave Filoni On the Phone!”, ‘Star Wars’ Fans Demand New Series
Lucasfilm was recently under fire for some claiming that the de-aged technology used for Mark Hamill’s Luke Skywalker in The Book of Boba Fett was “off,” but many praised the technological improvement from Skywalker’s first appearance in season two of The Mandalorian.
Related: The Single Most Horrifying Moment in ‘Star Wars’ Was a Mistake
Hayden Christensen has aged incredibly well, especially after the strenuous hate he received from the prequel trilogy and more.
In a recent video, Christensen wishes young Star Wars fans “May the Force be with you,” and the 40-year-old looked pretty darn good. Nonetheless, everyone ages (including co-star Ewan McGregor), and some scenes featuring the Jedi Knight will require a de-aged version of Christensen.
Related: Ex-‘Mandalorian’ Star Gina Carano Issues Mic Drop on New Disney Controversy
It’s unclear how far Obi-Wan Kenobi will span back, but the series is set 10 years after the events of Order 66 and 10 years before Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977) takes place.
Audiences will be seeing new encounters between the retired Ben Kenobi and Darth Vader, as well as the fan-favorite planet Tatooine after being featured in The Book of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian.
More about Obi-Wan Kenobi
McGregor recently stated that the most “annoying” part of returning to his Star Wars role was that he knew the series was happening years before Lucasfilm even announced its development in 2019:
“That was annoying. Every interview I ever did for, you know, years, people would say, ‘Well, are the rumors true?’ And I’d have to sort of, I’d have to lie. I’d have to say, ‘Well, you know, I don’t know. I’d be happy to play him one day again.’”
Related: Bryce Dallas Howard Reportedly Returning to ‘The Mandalorian’ Ahead Fan Movement
The world of (Mark Hamill), (Carrie Fisher), (Harrison Ford), (James Earl Jones), Yoda (Frank Oz), Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein), (Ray Parker), (Boba Fett (/Temura Morrison), Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor), Jedi Knight Grogu (AKA “Baby Yoda”), Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), Koska Reeves (Sasha Banks), Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), and Moff Gideon’s (Giancarlo Esposito) the , the Death Star, and The
Within the moving past : A (2016) or the controversial The Last Jedi (2018) as we dive into the or explore new realities of the Star Wars universe with each new or the upcoming like : 2 or .
Related: You Can Unlock A Secret “Chewbacca Mode” on Millennium Falcon
Obi-Wan Kenobi begins streaming on Disney+ on May 25, 2022 — 45 years after A New Hope (1977) debuted in theaters!
Are you excited to see Obi-Wan and Anakin reunited? Let us know in the comments below!