‘Star Wars’ Reportedly Replacing Hayden Christensen with Younger Version

The Star Wars universe is exploding with the Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+, something every Star Wars fan has waited years for. New reports suggest that Lucasfilm is giving Hayden Christensen the controversial de-aging technique on Mark Hamill for The Mandalorian.

Obi-Wan Kenobi debuts on May 25, and fans eagerly wait for a sneak peek of the new Star Wars story.

Once Lucasfilm releases an official trailer for the limited series, fans will reportedly see a de-aged version of actor Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker:

Hayden Christensen will reportedly be de-aged for certain scenes as #AnakinSkywalker in the #ObiWanKenobi series!

Concept art for Kenobi revealed that fans would be getting glimpses back to the Clone Wars, with Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) and Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) in the Jedi Temple on Coruscant — before the fall of the Galactic Republic from Emporer Palpatine and Order 66.

It’s been 17 years since McGregor and Christensen shared the screen in any Star Wars franchise, game, or related media. Two decades later and the Jedi Knights have been reunited.

As a result of the near 20 year period of waiting, Kathleen Kennedy, director Deborah Chow, and crew are putting Hayden Christensen through some deepfake technology to turn back the clocks.

Lucasfilm was recently under fire for some claiming that the de-aged technology used for Mark Hamill’s Luke Skywalker in The Book of Boba Fett was “off,” but many praised the technological improvement from Skywalker’s first appearance in season two of The Mandalorian.

Hayden Christensen has aged incredibly well, especially after the strenuous hate he received from the prequel trilogy and more.

In a recent video, Christensen wishes young Star Wars fans “May the Force be with you,” and the 40-year-old looked pretty darn good. Nonetheless, everyone ages (including co-star Ewan McGregor), and some scenes featuring the Jedi Knight will require a de-aged version of Christensen.

It’s unclear how far Obi-Wan Kenobi will span back, but the series is set 10 years after the events of Order 66 and 10 years before Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977) takes place.

Audiences will be seeing new encounters between the retired Ben Kenobi and Darth Vader, as well as the fan-favorite planet Tatooine after being featured in The Book of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian.

More about Obi-Wan Kenobi

McGregor recently stated that the most “annoying” part of returning to his Star Wars role was that he knew the series was happening years before Lucasfilm even announced its development in 2019: