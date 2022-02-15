‘Kenobi’ Series Leaks Return of Fan-Favorite ‘Star Wars’ Character

The Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series is coming to Disney+ in May 2022, and Star Wars fans couldn’t be more excited for the return of Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen. Still, a new leak confirms the return of a fan-favorite prequel trilogy character.

On top of Hayden Christensen reprising his role of Jedi Knighty Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader and Ewan McGregor returning to his Obi-Wan Kenobi role after 17 years, the Kenobi streaming series set between the prequel and original trilogy boasts an impressive cast.

Days after the unveiling of the series already legendary poster, Making Star Wars just leaked/confirmed the return of Bail Organa (Jimmy Smits) in Obi-Wan Kenobi:

Jimmy Smits will have another outing as Bail Organa in this May’s Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi series for Disney+. Jimmy Smits has played Bail Organa in Attack of the Clones, Revenge of the Sith, and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Bail is a key character to not only the Skywalkers but to the rebellion itself and an integral character for the saga on whole.

Making Star Wars continues:

MSW sources observed Smits on set for the Kenobi series’ filming with Ewan McGregor. The filming was so secretive it wasn’t immediately clear if he was even in the series for a time. It is also why he has been left off the cast list (merchandise for the Kenobi series also have Smits’ Bail Organa in production for the coming year). So it is happening and the confirmations are coming from all over. Bail’s back.

In Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005), Senator Bail Organa adopts Leia Skywalker (Leia Organa) after the passing of Padmé Amadala (Natalie Portman) after her true love, Jedi Master (almost Master) Anakin Skywalker, kills her in his Force rage.

Organa is the unsung hero of the Skywalker saga. Single-handily saving Master Yoda (Frank Oz) from the clutches of Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) at the Galactic Senate council chambers on Coruscant, as well as securing the location of Obi-Wan Kenobi after his clone troopers nearly assassinated the Jedi on Utapau, Bail Organa was the tape keeping together the future of Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Leia Organa, and the future of the Star Wars universe.

Jimmy Smits’ latest reprisal of Bail Organa occurred in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016). Lucasfilm has not officially confirmed Smits’ role in Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Still, the George Lucas character will undoubtedly serve an essential purpose in flashback sequences of Order 66 or glimpses of Leia’s upbringing on Alderaan before the Death Star destroyed her planet.

More about Obi-Wan Kenobi

Set approximately eight years after the execution of Emperor Palpatine’s Order 66, Jedi Master Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) is living in secrecy on Tatooine as he protects the young Luke Skywalker from the threat of Inquisitors and his former Padawan Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen).

McGregor recently stated that the most “annoying” part of returning to his Star Wars role was that he knew the series was happening years before Lucasfilm even announced its development in 2019: