Disney+ Exec. Makes Big ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Blunder, Quickly Backtracks

As Lucasfilm’s current television show, The Book of Boba Fett, nears its climax, many Star Wars fans are looking to the year ahead and to the new stories coming to the galaxy, far, far away.

While no dates have yet been confirmed, we know that Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor, and The Bad Batch Season 2 will all debut this year. As for projects like The Mandalorian Season 3 and Ahsoka, the jury is still out, but a 2023 release is certainly more likely here. In an unusual, and confusing, set of events, the arrival of Obi-Wan Kenobi was seemingly, accidentally, confirmed by a Disney+ executive before being quickly removed and replaced.

From director Deborah Chow and writer Joby Harold, Obi-Wan Kenobi is set to tell the story of the Jedi-in-hiding 10 years after the events of Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith (2005). Ewan McGregor will reprise the role he played for the duration of George Lucas’ prequel trilogy, joining his former Jedi Padawan actor, Hayden Christensen (Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader), for the “rematch of the century” — there has even been a tease as to just what that lightsaber duel may look like.

The series from Chow, who helmed “Chapter 3: The Sin” and “Chapter 7: The Reckoning” for Jon Favreau’s The Mandalorian, began filming last year and had wrapped by September. Similar to The Mandalorian, and more recently, The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi has utilized the StageCraft visual effects technology soundstage, The Volume, something which its leading man has complimented after relying on blue and green screens for most of the prequel trilogy.

In terms of when fans can expect to see McGregor and Christensen’s triumphant return to the Star Wars universe, a May release was rumored last year. This wouldn’t be such a stretch to imagine for a couple of reasons. Firstly, the franchise has a history of releasing content during May in relation to Star Wars Day (May the Fourth) — last year Dave Filoni’s The Bad Batch debuted with a feature-length episode (“Aftermath”) on May 4.

And secondly, Temuera Morrison’s The Book of Boba Fett is inching towards its finale, and if The Mandalorian Season 2 finale was anything to go by, there is a chance a post-credits scene could signal the next Star Wars story to enter the Disney+ arena.

One Disney+ executive has caused confusion this week after quite confidently stating that Obi-Wan will be saying “Hello there!” on Disney+ in May before quickly removing the post and clarifying his remarks. In a now-deleted tweet, Disney+ executive Brandon SanGiovanni, seemingly revealed that May would in fact be when fans meet Kenobi once again. skitscott123 shared the deleted tweet via Reddit:

Many fans noticed the correlation between SanGiovanni’s statement and previous rumors that suggested May would be when the new limited event series would drop. But, in a confusing reaction, the Disney+ executive retracted his comment and, according to followers, retweeted the Marvel Comics Obi-Wan Kenobi project announcement. According to The Direct, the Disney+ exec. spoke out on the confusion:

After deleting the initial tweet, SanGiovanni said “This is a comic, to be clear. Mixed two tweets and will now shame myself eternally,” followed by a cheeky “Surprise!” when the comic itself was officially announced.

The announcement in question was for the new project from Marvel Comics –the brand that handles Star Wars comic book output. Star Wars tweeted:

@Marvel's Obi-Wan arrives this May

It is surely only a matter of time until news breaks regarding Obi-Wan Kenobi‘s release. What is clear, is that, while characters like Boba Fett and the Mandalorian Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) both have strong fanbases, Obi-Wan Kenobi is part of the four-decade Star Wars legacy and will sure attract legions of viewers. The series has even been described as the “connective tissue” of the franchise.

The idea that fans will get to see two prequel icons face each other once again in live-action 17 years later, as well as set up that iconic duel between Kenobi (Alec Guinness) and Vader (James Earl Jones/David Prowse) on the first Death Star in Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope (1977) is something incredibly special.

Joining McGregor and Christensen in Chow’s Obi-Wan Kenobi will be Moses Ingram, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, Benny Safdie, Maya Erskine, and Rory Ross. Birdbox (2018) star Vivien Lyra Blair is also reportedly connected to the series and is rumored to play a young Princess Leia. Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse will also star as Owen Lars and Beru Whitesun Lars, respectively.

