Ex-‘Mandalorian’ Star Gina Carano Issues Mic Drop on New Disney Controversy

Throughout The Mandalorian Season 2, former women’s MMA and Muay Thai fighter Gina Carano — who made a name for herself in the Star Wars universe as ex-shock trooper and current New Republic Marshal Cara Dune — became something of a pop culture sensation due to her controversial Tweets about political and social justice issues.

Carano was officially fired from the Star Wars franchise in February 2021 after hashtags like #FireGinaCarano, #WeLoveCaraDune, and #IStandWithGinaCarano alternately trended on social media for months. As a result of the actress’s dismissal from the Star Wars universe, her Mandalorian spinoff series, Rangers of the New Republic, was taken out of active development.

Recently, the actress has been back in the news for her project with The Daily Wire founder, Ben Shapiro. Carano is set to star in a Western film (no, that post wasn’t actually about Cad Bane), and has threatened that the movie will “take down the Death Star.”

Despite the controversy surrounding the daughter of former NFL quarterback Glenn Carano, her Mandalorian costars have supported her. Leading man Pedro Pascal (Din Djarin), Katee Sackhoff (Bo-Katan Kryze), Ming-Na Wen (Fennec Shand), Giancarlo Esposito (Moff Gideon), and Carl Weathers (Greef Karga) have all expressed that they love working with Carano.

Now, the actress’s supporters are taking to social media to call out The Walt Disney Company after Whoopi Goldberg was suspended from ABC talk show, The View, due to comments regarding race and the Holocaust during World War II.

Now, the actress herself has weighed in on the situation, posting a pointed message on Twitter:

Two weeks to slow the double standards.

Carano also posted:

I want to send blessings & love out to the Jewish community.

When I was being smeared, cancelled & misunderstood, it was a Jewish man @benshapiro who reached out & asked if I’d like to talk about it. Maybe @WhoopiGoldberg could talk to Ben. Conversation over cancellation.

Carano’s fans are also extremely unhappy with how the news outlet — which is owned by Disney — is handling the situation.

The Dank Tank posted:

Roseanne Barr: Fired by ABC over a joke tweet Gina Carano: Fired by Disney, who owns ABC over a Holocaust Instagram post Whoopi Goldberg: Dismisses the Holocaust and says extremely racist/anti-Semitic statements on live tv at ABC — crickets Hmmm This isn’t weird in the least

Iac posted a response and believes the situation is purely political:

Cause @WhoopiGoldberg is a liberal, and @ginacarano is a conservative, Whoopi gets preferential treatment.

Drunk3PO, who has previously featured Carano on his YouTube channel, wrote:

Double Standards for Disney Employees. Gina Carano was fired while Whoopi Goldberg gets a 2-week vacation.

Tim Young thinks the whole situation has to do with “liberal privilege”:

If you’re confused as to whether or not liberal privilege is real… do a side-by-side comparison of how ABC handled Gina Carano vs. how they handled Whoopi Goldberg.

At this time, it seems Carano has no plans to return to the Star Wars universe, though some rumors indicate she will be back for The Mandalorian Season 4. There have also been reports that Lucasfilm is backtracking on its original stance about not recasting the Deadpool actress, and that Dune will return with a new star in the role.

Lucasfilm and Disney have yet to confirm anything regarding either of these possibilities.

