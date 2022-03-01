Lucas: Anakin Skywalker’s Famous Scar Came From “Getting Out of the Bathtub”

The Star Wars universe is vast and nearly every character has a rich backstory. None, though, perhaps have made as much of a mark on a galaxy far, far away as Anakin Skywalker.

From Jake Lloyd’s portrayal of Anakin as a young boy on Tatooine in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999) to the iconic character’s redemption in Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi (1983) after he spent years terrorizing the galaxy as Sith Lord Darth Vader, his tale is arguably the cornerstone of the Skywalker Saga.

Despite the fact that many details about Skywalker’s life are shared in both the prequel trilogy and the original trilogy, there is one thing about Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and Princess Leia Organa’s (Carrie Fisher) father that has befuddled Star Wars fans for quite a few years at this point — how, exactly, did he come to get the scar that seemingly randomly appeared by his eye in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005)?

A recent article pointed out that Lucasfilm Executive Creative Director Dave Filoni and Star Wars creator George Lucas — who sold Lucasfilm, Ltd. to The Walt Disney Company in 2012 — missed a good opportunity to explain the scar in animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars, which introduced Anakin’s now-famous Padawan, Ahsoka Tano, and closed the timeline gap between Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones (2002) and Anakin’s descent to the dark side in Revenge of the Sith:

Many may think he got it during a duel with Count Dooku or a battle against the separatist armada. Well, according to Lucas, he could have got it in one of the most embarrassingly mundane ways possible.

The article shared details about Lucas’s response when he was questioned about the scar:

“That’s one of those things that happens in the novels between the movies, I just put it there. [Then-Lucasfilm President Howard Roffman] has to explain how it got there.” Hilariously, in Lucas’s own headcanon, the answer was simple. He joked: “I think Anakin got it slipping in the bathtub, but of course, he’s not going to tell anybody that.” Related: The First ‘Star Wars’ Fans Had a Crazy Theory About Luke’s Father

Eventually, though, because Star Wars fans love nothing more than an epic backstory, an explanation for the scar’s existence was given, at least in Star Wars Legends materials. The Expanded Universe, however, was stricken from the existing Star Wars canon upon Disney’s purchase of the company.

Nonetheless, in Legends comic book “Republic #71: Part 3 – The Chosen One,” Asajj Ventress slashes Anakin’s face during a lightsaber duel, leaving the scar behind.

Star Wars fans will next see Anakin Skywalker in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series, which is due to hit Disney+ on May 25, 2022.

In addition to Hayden Christensen (Darth Vader/Anakin Skywalker) and Ewan McGregor (Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi), Bonnie Piesse and Joel Edgerton are set to reprise their prequel trilogy roles as Luke’s Aunt Beru and Uncle Owen Lars, while newcomers like Moses Ingram, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., and Sung Kang will join the Star Wars story for the first time.

It has long been known that the Inquisitors will make their live-action debut in Obi-Wan Kenobi, which will be set approximately eight years after the execution of Emperor Palpatine’s Order 66, when Jedi Knight Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) is living in seclusion on Tatooine — far away from his former Padawan Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen) — looking after young farm boy Luke Skywalker from afar.

What do you think about George Lucas’s hilarious headcanon?