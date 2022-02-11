The Spin that Ruined ‘Star Wars’: Fans “Cringe” At ‘Book of Boba Fett’ Finale

The Book of Boba Fett made its final run with its episodic season finales after six thrilling episodes, but no matter how high the series climbed in the Star Wars universe, fans can’t get over one “cringe” moment that involves a spin.

After a week of waiting, the one-hour episode of The Book of Boba Fett is here, but many are calling the season wrap-up “underwhelming” and that it may have missed the mark.

In the hour-long episode, virtually every Star Wars fan noticed this iconic spin move that is dividing the Star Wars community:

As Black Krrsantan is lifted from the streets of Mos Espa by the hands of “mods” Skad (Jordan Bolger) and Drash (Sophie Thatcher), Skad slides from underneath Black K’s right arm to show off an impressive spin move before shooting his blasters at attacking Pykes.

People seem to love it or hate it. This two-second clip from The Book of Boba Fett is causing a full-fledged Twitter war:

There is a lot wrong with the book of boba fett but nothing quite as wrong as the mod gang. Every time they are on screen I just cringe.

It’s tripping me out that fans are complaining about that dude’s spin on The Book of Boba Fett. As if this isn’t same franchise where a little green alien was doing front flips with a light saber.

In retrospect, Anakin Skywalker (Jake Lloyd) spun his Naboo N-1 Starship to defeat a Separatist capital ship, Obi-Wan Kenobi (Sir Alec Guinness) performed a somewhat out of place spin while fighting Darth Vader (James Earl Jones) on the Death Star in Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977), and Jar Jar Binks (Ahmed Best) killed more Separatist droids with his deadly spins than one Star Wars fan could count!

Boba Fett’s infamous biker gang (AKA “mods”) received a plethora of backlash from fans upon their debut in episode three of this Star Wars story.

While that same episode is the second-lowest rated one out of the seven that make up this series, Drash, Skad, and their companions proved to be helpful adversaries when Boba Fett, Din Djarin/The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal), and Grogu (AKA “Baby Yoda”) were in their most dire need.

Nonetheless, many fans felt they were short-changed with the finale of Boba Fett, even Ahsoka Tano actress Rosario Dawson:

In the above Tweet, Dawson was referring to a previous Tweet she posted in response to Cad Bane’s (Corey Burton/Dorian Kingi) live-action debut, hoping to one day share the live-action screen with the deadly bounty hunter.

But, the iconic Clone Wars character met his demise in the season finale — sparking yet another controversy among fans online.

While it’s unclear at what time Ahsoka takes place within the worlds of George Lucas and the overarching Skywalker Saga, if the streaming series (helmed by Dave Filoni) takes place before the events of The Book of Boba Fett, it’s possible that Ahsoka could take place at a point in time that Cad Bane is alive — especially before the events of Emporer Palpatine’s (Ian McDiarmid) reign in the original trilogy.

What do you think about the finale of The Book of Boba Fett? Let us know in the comments below!